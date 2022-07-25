Pat Spillane’s daughter ‘so proud’ as he says goodbye to The Sunday Game

The legendary pundit and Sunday World columnist retired from the role after 30 years as Kerry took home the Sam Maguire cup yesterday.

Pat Spillane’s daughter has said that she’s “so proud” of her dad after he wrapped up his final day as a panellist on The Sunday Game.

And his daughter Cara, a former model who now works in PR, took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share a sweet snap of herself and her dad.

"Out. The. Gap. So proud," she captioned the photo.

A number of fans shared their admiration for the Kerry man under Cara’s tweet, with one person writing: “Very emotional speech, he left on a great note, well done Pat, great bit of stuff on the field & in the commentary box.”

Another said: “Lovely words from your Dad today and a great way to sign off his Sunday Game career. Congratulations to Kerry!"

A third added: “Great man, great family, well done ye. Please pass on this, absolutely brilliant to listen to, pure knowledge with entertainment, another old school legend gone.”

While a fourth chimed in by simply saying: “Sundays won’t be the same.”

Kerry lifted the Sam Maguire in a thrilling four point win over Galway in front of a packed-out Croke Park yesterday afternoon.

And Pat held back tears as he emotionally spoke about how much his home county’s All-Ireland victory meant to him.

"Just from a personal point of view... In 1964, my father was a selector for Kerry against Galway," he said.

"The night before the game, he had pains in his chest. He wouldn't go to the doctor.

"Went to the game the following day as a selector, and was dead on Tuesday. And Kerry/Galway matches to me, always bring back this memory."

His nephews, Killian and Adrian Spillane, were part of the victorious Kerry squad, adding two more medals to the Spillane family collection.

"My father never saw us play, the three sons. And today the three sons have 19 All-Ireland medals. And his two grandsons, Killian and Adrian, have two more," Pat said.

"He would have been a proud man. 21 All-Ireland senior football medals in his house. It's just a special day.

"It means a lot. They are good lads."