Pat Spillane’s big-match verdicts ahead of All-Ireland football semi-finals

Our man pat gives his verdicts ahead of the big All-Ireland shodowns

Dublin v Monaghan

Croke Park, 5.30. Live on RTE 2 & BBC NI

Had anybody told me on the evening of February 5 that Monaghan would be in All-Ireland semi-final five months later I would have questioned not just their judgement but their sanity.

Earlier that day in Killarney an undercooked Kerry had hammered them by 11 points in a league match.

It was probably the worst Monaghan team I have ever seen competing in Division 1. What’s weird is that sixteen of the players who featured that day played against Armagh last weekend.

Maybe fate is on their side. Next Saturday will be one hundred years to the day since they last played Dublin in an All-Ireland semi-final: July 15, 1923 (It was actually the 1922 semi-final which had been delayed due to the Civil War.)

Of course, we patronise Monaghan a bit too much. They are a damn good football team. They have character in abundance.

Think about this: in four crucial championship matches this summer they have hit key scores with the last kick of the game: Ryan O’Toole winning goal against Tyrone in Ulster SFC; Karl O’Connell’s equalising point against Derry in the All-Ireland Group match; Conor McCarthy’s winning point against Kildare in another group match and Conor McManus’ equalising free against Armagh which sent the game to penalties.

Even when they were down to fourteen men against Armagh there wasn’t a hint of any panic. The composure they showed with the last minute free in extra time was admirable.

Rory Beggan didn’t go for glory. Instead they worked the ball to their key player Conor McManus, and he did the rest.

Their scramble defence is very impressive. They restricted Armagh to 25 shots at goal.

Throw in the probing runs of Karl O’Connell and Conor McCarthy and their overall conditioning – despite their age profile – and they are no push overs.

Their Achilles heel is their attack: their six starting forwards managed just six points from play and Gary Mohan who scored 0-3 spend most of their game at midfield though he was wearing number 14.

Their 46 percent conversation rate against Armagh was poor and they are vulnerable when turned over high up the field and this is where Dublin make hay.

So, truthfully I cannot make a case for Monaghan to win. On the other hand, Dublin appear to have timed their run to perfection.

There is competition again for places and they have players who can make an impact off the bench. Their second half performance was awesome against Mayo - they outscored them 1-11 to 0-3.

So, what was said at half time in their dressing room? I imagine Dessie Farrell told the players to throw off the shackles and play front foot football.

If they replicate that second half performance it will be a torrid evening for Monaghan It could be a double digit defeat.

Verdict: Dublin

Tailteann Cup Final

Down v Meath, Croke Park, 3.0 Live on RTE 2

As a contest this could be much more entertaining than the Dublin v Monaghan tie.

Meath beat Down in the group stages and impressed for most of the semi-final against Antrim.

Their full forward line of Mathew Costello, Arron Lynch, and Jordan Morris were unstoppable scoring 2-10 of their 2-16 tally. In the last ten minutes, however, the Royals were hanging on for dear life.

I fancy Down to reverse their round 3 defeat not least because they kicked 16 wides in that game.

They were awesome when scoring 8-16 albeit against a limited Laois side in the semi-final. Defensively solid, they counter attack at pace and particularly well-conditioned. So, Down to beat Meath in another All-Ireland final.

Verdict: Down