Pat Spillane: Why Donal Óg Cusack needs to zip it – and the county ticking all the boxes to win Sam

His interchange with Joanne Cantwell on the Sunday Game last Sunday was car crash TV. It was both evasive and obnoxious.

Whenever I am losing an argument my wife always tells me to stop digging.

Eventually I do, unlike Donal Óg Cusack who seems on a crusade to dig the biggest hole for himself in the entire world.

Yet ‘Hurling Man’ from this mythical place called Hurling Nation which Donal Óg rules backed him on social media.

They argued it was all Joanne’s fault for asking the question in the first place. Believe me, Michael Lyster or, indeed any broadcaster would have asked precisely the same question.

It was a legitimate question given his role as President of the Gaelic Players Association.

He had ridiculed at least 25 per cent of the GPA membership who play in the Tailteann Cup.

Believe me, his utterances and postering are doing absolutely nothing to promote hurling. Instead, they are alienating people. Time to zip it, Donal Óg.

In the real world what a weekend of sporting shocks.

In the space of less than 12 hours Kerry lost their 39-match unbeaten championship run in Killarney, Katie Taylor’s luck in professional boxing finally ran out and the golden boys of Leinster rugby fell flat on their face again.

There are more surprises on Sunday.

Westmeath hurlers came from 17 points down at half time to beat Wexford in the Leinster championship and Division 4 side Sligo drew with Division 2 with Kildare (and should have won) in the Sam Maguire series.

There has been a growing narrative in recent weeks that the hurlers of Westmeath, Laois, and Antrim and Sligo footballers do not deserve to be playing in the premier championships.

It is part of a growing theme in all sports but particularly the GAA. Frankly, it is very disrespectful.

Allowing the so-called minnows play in the premier competitions has two advantages: they can measure themselves against the best and taking learnings from the experience and it raises the profile of the GAA in these smaller counties.

I do not buy the argument that Wexford hurlers and Kildare footballers dropped their standards because they were playing so-called weaker teams last weekend.

The opposite happened the underdogs raised their game.

My message to all the minnows is always chase your dream instead of running from your fears.

I cannot delay any longer dealing with the elephant in the room – of course I referring to my beloved Kerry.

Cyclothymia is a rare mood disorder which causes emotional ups and downs.

We have a GAA version of it in the Kingdom in the wake of their shock loss at home to Mayo.

After the Munster final against Clare everybody was on a high. The team was scoring goals and had got their mojo back. Now, the knives are out, and the fans are in despair.

I am not writing off Kerry on the basis of their performance against Mayo.

I will merely repeat an argument I have previously made in this column.

There is not a single outstanding team in the hunt for the Sam Maguire Cup this year.

In no particular order I believe there are seven contenders: Kerry, Dublin, Galway, Mayo, Derry, Armagh, and Tyrone. And they all have weaknesses.

Still, I could not believe how much Kerry were off the pace against Mayo.

There was no intensity, poor work rate, their man-on-man marking was woeful, and they stood off the opposition.

Their stroll through the Munster championship were poor preparation and admittedly it is challenging to switch from low to high intensity.

But their list of excuses are wearing thin.

They have had their foreign training camp, there are no heavy blocks of training left and they should have been far sharper.

23 April 2023; Shane Walsh of Galway during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Roscommon and Galway at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Underlying issues surfaced against Mayo.

The absence of a top qualify midfielder, how limited the Kerry attack is when Paudie Clifford and Seanie O’Shea are nullified (think Galway in last year’s All-Ireland final or Tyrone in the 2021 semi-final), a failure to evolve tactically and the absence of fresh faces.

Their game plan – particularly their defensive set-up – has been cussed out by opponents. The key is dragging Tadgh Morley out of his sweeper role.

This is done by making sure his direct opponent is on the ball as much as possible from the throw in which leaves Morley with no option but to abandon his sweeping duties and mark him.

Furthermore, Mayo got through Kerry’s defensive system by deploying support runners, a highly effective kicking game and the placing of Aidan O’Shea as a target man on the edge of the square.

It terms of tactical planning it was a master piece from the Mayo management team led by Kevin McStay.

Kerry problems have been made more acute by a loss the loss in form of key players.

In terms of being All-Ireland contenders Mayo tick most boxes – they have energy, athleticism, energy, and hard running. They have brought a new balance to their game mixing kicking with a running game.

But their ace card is the strength of their bench. They finished with a better team than they started off with.

Replacements Eoghan McLoughlin, Enda Hession, Tommy Conroy and Paddy Durcan are all blessed with pace, and this is crucial in the modern game.

They are serious contenders, though I still have my reservations.

Historically Mayo have always been capable of delivering huge performances from time to time.

20 May 2023; Paudie Clifford of Kerry leaves the pitch after his side's defeat in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Kerry and Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The issue is whether they can do this consistently and have they enough marquee forward to deliver an All-Ireland.

The game against Kerry was a beautiful, open game but was nowhere close to being at white heat championship intensity.

Mayo has always struggled to open up ultra-blanket defences and until they solve that puzzle question marks remain. But they are heading in the right direction.

The Galway v Tyrone game was like chalk and cheese compared to Kerry v Mayo.

Though definitely played at championship intensity quality wise it was pretty poor though the awful weather in Salthill was a contributory factory.

Galway won despite playing badly – they never actually looked like losing.

They have an impressive record against Ulster teams – only one loss from 13 games.

Once again the efficiency of their defence was their trump card as it was the league when they had had the best defensive record in Division 1.

Like Kerry their overall performance was a bit flat, a legacy of their cakewalk in the Connacht final.

I remain unconvinced about their forward line, however. Shane Walsh started like a house on fire but faded while Damien Comer and Matthew Tierney were just ok.

What I found disconcerting was their failure to cut loose when Tyrone were down to 13 players.

20 May 2023; Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Jason Foley of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Kerry and Mayo at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Great teams play in the moment and go for the jugular when they have the opportunity. Galway stuck to their process scoring only one point when they had two extra players.

Tyrone deserve credit for hanging tough despite playing with 14 men for 50 minutes.

Though they never looked like winning their running game was excellent, as was their defensive set-up and their heads never dropped.

They have big problems no front going 28 minutes without a score. For the second game in a row their half forward contributed nothing to the scoreboard. But it is not surprising given that Michael O’Neill and Frank Burns – who was red carded in the first half – are basically defenders.

It was surprising that Ruari Cavanagh only appeared in injury time, Kieran McGeary was only used as a blood sub replacement and Niall Sludden did not feature.

Of the seven team who I rate as All-Ireland contenders, Tyrone are bottom of the list and I will be flabbergasted if they win the All-Ireland.