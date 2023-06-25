Pat Spillane: We’ve had upsets, but Dublin and Kerry are a class apart

Crunch time is looming for the two favourites as July beckons

Kildare’s Kevin Feely gets the ball ahead of team-mate Niall Daly and the Rossies’ Ciarán Lennon

The laziest and easiest article I could write today would be one castigating the standard of Gaelic football.

Producing fresh solutions to improve the game has become a national pastime, but I am not going there today.

We have what we have. When the inter-county season has finished, which, by the way, is not far away, I will address the issue.

But as I have written many times, Gaelic football fanatics, including yours truly, beat ourselves up too much about the state of the game.

The GAA comes in for a lot of criticism, much of it deserved.

Despite all the criticism, the much-derided round-robin All-Ireland system has been a success.

What happened last Sunday made it all worthwhile. It was pure drama with so many twists, turns and surprises.

In three of the groups, everything hinged on the final play.

Kevin Feely’s converted mark against Roscommon secured Kildare a home draw (albeit in Tullamore) in yesterday’s preliminary quarter-final.

On the other hand, Shane Walsh’s missed free against Armagh cost Galway an automatic place in the last eight, Aidan O’Shea’s missed free cost Mayo a home tie in the preliminary quarter-final and John Heslin’s wide free meant Westmeath exited the championship and Tyrone moved on.

But the take-home message from last weekend’s action were the awesome displays of Kerry and Dublin.

Not only did they demolish Louth and Sligo, respectively, but produced scintillating performances, playing football as it should be played.

What more can I say about David Clifford – he has now amassed 5-25 in five championship games. He ‘only’ scored 2-4 last Sunday after being withdrawn with 20 minutes to go. And believe it or not, he still didn’t make the GAA Team of the Week.

Granted, there are too many matches being played in too short a period in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups.

Cavan, for example, played 16 competitive matches in 22 weeks. This is unsustainable, though, admittedly players prefer games to training.

So, we are on the right road, but the system needs tweaking.

The good news is we have four bumper weekends left in the football championship.

Sitting down to watch Monaghan and Donegal, I feared the worst.

The late changes darkened my mood further: Kieran Hughes and Odhrán Doherty, who were drafted in, are both sweepers.

I envisaged another painful exhibition of the worst elements of modern-day Gaelic football. Boy, how wrong I was.

Granted, the bodies were back, but they were so passive there was no tackling or no intensity.

Instead, we had an exhibition of point-taking, particularly in the first half. It was the best of any era.

Eighteen of the 22 points scored came from play and there were 12 different scorers.

It proved there is nothing fundamentally wrong with the game if it is played positively and teams are prepared to take risks.

Last Saturday, somebody close to the Kerry management team sent me a photocopy of a paragraph taken from a newspaper article.

It read: ‘Can you remember how Argentina fared in their opening World Cup game against Saudi Arabia? They lost. In rugby, Munster finished fifth in the URC after 18 regulation games. What happened? They won the competition.’

It was a reminder that in sport everything is about timing.

There was a lot of shadow-boxing in the early rounds of this year’s new-look Sam Maguire series. What mattered is staying in touch and peaking for the knock-out phase.

The performances of Kerry and Dublin suggest this was their strategy all along.

The All-Ireland champions had a 28-point win – not against a Division 3 or 4 team, but against Louth, who finished third in Division 2, which theoretically means they were the 11th-best team in the country in April.

Kerry went for their jugular. All great teams do this – once they sense weakness, they go for it.

Their work rate and turnovers, particularly in the middle third, told me they are flying fit as well as being mentally focussed and hungry.

The composure and decision-making exhibited when dismantling Louth’s blanket defence was first class.

The upshot is they are back again as my number-one contenders for the All-Ireland, but Dublin are a neck behind.

I had an opportunity to see them up close and personal against Sligo.

Yet again, they had a sluggish start – they played keep ball and didn’t threaten the Sligo defence in the first 15 minutes.

But then it was as if they hit a turbo-charge button that took them into overdrive.

They pressed up on Sligo’s kick-outs with devastating effect, their ‘two on one’ tackling was a sight to behold. They set traps all over the field and Sligo players were repeatedly turned over in possession.

When Sligo were not set up defensively, Dublin were ruthless. For 50 minutes, their forward play was devastating: their pace, quick hands and vision were all exemplary and they got a kick from their bench in the shape of Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey.

Their full-back line could be their Achilles heel though They were vulnerable here, and remember, to win the All-Ireland, they will almost certainly have to cope with David Clifford. Interestingly, Kerry deployed Sean O’Shea close to goal against Louth, which is further bad news for Dublin.

Though Derry or Armagh also avoided the preliminary quarter-final, neither strike me as potential All-Ireland winners in 2023.

Granted, Derry’s Shane McGuigan is a class act, but he is most definitely not the top forward in the game. He is miles behind David Clifford.

The bigger issue is their over-dependence on McGuigan. The rest of the forwards do not score enough consistently. Ultimately, this will be their undoing.

I have admired Armagh’s character this year and Kieran McGeeney finally got a slice of good luck last Sunday.

Beating Galway without Rian O’Neill was a big achievement and they will take a lot of confidence from the win.

What is encouraging is they have returned to the style of football that brought them rave reviews in the early rounds of the 2022 league when they deployed a long-kicking game into their attack. But I don’t think they are capable of winning an All-Ireland next month.

The bottom line is Kerry and Dublin have raced clear of the chasing pack.

Match verdicts

Preliminary All-Ireland SFC Quarter-final

Galway v Mayo,

Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 3.0, RTE 1

(Extra-time and result on the day)

So much for all the chatter about this pair meeting in All-Ireland final. By tea time, one of them will have a bellyful of regrets about how they messed up last Sunday.

Predicting the outcome of GAA games is a hazardous occupation.

I was half-thinking about turning to Paul the Octopus, who got most of his predictions right for the 2010 World Cup. Sadly, I hear he has passed on.

My other option was Tayo, the otter who predicted Japan would beat four-time world champions Germany in last year’s tournament in Qatar.

All summer, I’ve sung the praises of Galway.

Their new recruits, Cian Hernon and Johnny McGrath, had done well, Peter Cooke and Ian Burke were back in the fold and their excellent defensive system – they had only conceded one goal in the championship – was the envy of most teams.

But I repeatedly suggested their Achilles heel would be a malfunctioning attack. Damien Comer has been restricted by injury and Shane Walsh is struggling with his form. The rest are inconsistent.

There were worrying signs ahead of last Sunday’s shock loss to Armagh.

Despite having an extra man, they struggled to beat Tyrone; against Westmeath, when it was 15 v 15, it was level with 15 minutes left.

Against Armagh, three forwards scored a grand total of 0-6 from play. In their three round-robin games, no forward has scored a goal – full-back Seán Kelly got their only three-pointer.

Nobody knows which Mayo team will turn up today.

The side which produced a devastating display in Killarney or the one which struggled against Louth and Cork.

All the familiar failings have returned to haunt them under new manager Kevin McStay: lack of consistency, flattering to deceive, struggling to break down a blanket defence due to their play being too slow and lateral, a lack of leaders on the field and poor in-game management.

Typified

The furore over Aidan O’Shea’s last-gasp free typified all their issues. He wasn’t the player to entrust with a long-range free which they needed to convert to get a home game in the preliminary quarter-final.

What’s even more worrying from a Mayo perspective was how fatigued the players appeared in the latter stages against Louth, but particularly Cork, when they surrendered a six-point lead and failed to score in the last 20 minutes.

One wonders, did they did focus too much on the league and peaked too early.

Despite huge reservations about them, the probable absence of Kelly and Comer is a potential tipping point and Mayo always produce their best performances when least expected.

Verdict: Mayo

​Tailteann Cup SF semi-finals

(Extra time and result on the day)

Meath v Antrim,

Croke Park, 2.0, Live on RTE 2

This is an interesting game, not least because Antrim boss Andy McEntee is facing his native county and the players he managed until last year.

Frankly, I don’t believe Meath should be in this competition. The Tailteann Cup ought to be reserved for the counties in Division 4, the bottom half of Division 3 and New York.

Meath will win with a bit to spare. They blitzed Wexford by 16 points, whereas Antrim had a four point win over Carlow, who would be of similar standard to Wexford.

Verdict: Meath

Down v Laois,

Croke Park, 4.0. Live on RTE 2

Laois are the surprise packets in the competition. Though they failed to secure promotion from Division 4, they are the only Division 4 team left in the race. Their last quarter performances have been very impressive. They outscored Limerick 1-5 to 0-0 in the last 25 minutes, though they were gifted the goal.

Their game management was very good; they stopped Limerick’s running game and their bench made a big impact.

But I cannot see them pulling off a shock here.

Down dominated Cavan from the first to the final whistle last weekend. Not surprisingly, Conor Laverty had copied the Kilcoo playbook: they sit back and counter-attack at speed.

They dominated Cavan from start to finish last Saturday night.

They finish games even better than Laois, outscoring Longford 0-9 to 0-1 late on and hitting Cavan for 1-2 in the closing stages.

Verdict: Down