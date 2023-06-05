Pat Spillane: We were sold a pup and we’re now paying the price

The current championship format is not fit for purpose – what’s there now is practically unwatchable

Ciaran Kilkenny and his Dublin team-mates have not been performing to the standard of previous years. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Britannica dictionary defines the phrase ‘sold a pup’ as ‘to buy something that is worthless’.

It is a perfect description of the new-look All-Ireland series in both codes.

Evidence? Where do I start?

Imagine that Cork, Waterford, and Wexford – three of the top ten hurling sides – exited the Championship on May 28. Their next competitive match is at least seven and a half months away.

The majority of the lower-tier hurling counties finished their season on May 14.

Meanwhile, in football, Wicklow are already out of the Tailteann Cup, which is a shame given they had a great spring and secured promotion to Division Three.

This weekend all 32 counties are involved in the football championship, with eight Sam Maguire and eight Tailteann Cup games.

And there are five hurling finals: the Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard, Lory Meagher as well as the All-Ireland U-20 and Minor deciders. It is a complete pile-up of fixtures.

Last weekend Derry won the Ulster minor title on penalties. Pray tell me, what’s the rush?

I imagine some of the players involved in that game are only 15 years old. They are not supposed to play any competitive football until the age of 12.

Yet within three years they are exposed to the full rigours of strength-and-conditioning programmes, as well as being exposed to intense outside scrutiny – and now the agony of losing the biggest game of their careers so far on a penalty shoot-out.

Weather-wise, the best three months of the year are usually June, July, and August.

GAA pitches are at their pristine best but, in terms of GAA action, they are the also quietest three months of the year.

Meanwhile, literally hundreds of players are flying to the US for the rest of the summer, because they know their clubs at home won’t be playing Championship until mid-August at the very earliest. You couldn’t make it up.

I could go and on. The GAA powers can dress it up anyway they like, but this format is a pup. We have been duped.

So far, the football Championship has been entertaining and competitive.

The average winning margin in the Sam Maguire games is two points, while it is three in the Tailteann Cup.

But, Christ, how much longer can we bite our lips and tolerate the kind of tactics which are now the norm in Gaelic football?

I watched Ben Crealey of Armagh turn and kick the ball 50 metres backwards in their match against Westmeath. I uttered three words: ‘Oh my God’.

It got worse when Roscommon played ‘keep ball’ in Croke Park It was a tactical masterclass and totally within the rules.

But that spell before half-time when they held the ball for nearly six minutes and had 77 possessions, with goalkeeper Conor Carroll touching the ball on 19 occasions, was a stark reminder of where we’re at in Gaelic football.

As I have written before, we need to have a national discussion about the kind of game we want.

What’s on offer right now is practically unwatchable for the vast majority of punters.

The action last weekend merely confirmed what I wrote in this column last Sunday.

That this is the most open and, arguably, average football championship we have witnessed for many years.

The performances of Dublin, Derry, and Armagh – three of my seven Sam Maguire contenders (the others are Kerry, Galway, Mayo, and Tyrone) – confirmed my theory.

Nobody would have been rushing out to the bookies to back Dublin, Derry or Armagh after their stuttering performances.

Dublin are a team operating on muscle memory. What is muscle memory?

It is a neurological process which allows you to remember certain motor skills and perform them without conscious effort – and that’s how Dublin are performing right now.

They are a pale shadow of their former selves. They bear all the hallmarks of a once great side bidding for one last hurrah.

And we know how that story usually ends.

Key players – like Con O’Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton – are not performing up to their usual standards.

There is no impact from the bench and they are inconsistent.

Dublin produced decent performances in the league against Meath and against Derry in the Division 2 final. It has been a similar story in the championship.

They ripped Laois and Louth apart but struggled to bypass the blanket defensive set-ups of Kildare in the Leinster championship and Roscommon.

There are so many worrying signs that cannot be brushed under the carpet any longer.

In two of their last three championship matches in Croke Park, the Dubs have managed just 14 points. It is a long time since that happened.

They were one point down after 13 minutes and after 23 minutes they were four points down against Roscommon.

Last Sunday Dublin were flat, lacked aggression and intensity, and stood off their opponents.

They didn’t lay a hand on Roscommon in the first half, which was why the Connacht side was able to play the ball around so much.

Manager Dessie Farrell has work to do to get the Dubs’ mojo back before the knockout games loom in the All-Ireland series