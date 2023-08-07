Pat Spillane: This will forever be known as the ‘Turnover Final’

The hallmark of Dublin’s wonderful team is their ability to produce unsung heroes

30 July 2023; Referee David Gough during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

30 July 2023; David Clifford of Kerry in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

30 July 2023; David Clifford of Kerry in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

30 July 2023; Paul Mannion of Dublin kicks a point despite the efforts of Tadhg Morley of Kerry to give Dublin the lead in the 74th minute during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

30 July 2023; Con O'Callaghan of Dublin is tackled by Seán O'Shea, lefy, and Tadhg Morley of Kerry during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

30 July 2023; David Clifford of Kerry is consoled by Brian Fenton of Dublin after his side's defeat in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

30 July 2023; Dublin nine time All-Ireland medal winners, from left, James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons celebrate after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

AS Con Houlihan used to say it has been a case of ‘house private, no flowers’ in Kerry since last Sunday.

But as my late mother would tell us after we lost a big game “nobody died; life goes on as normal”.

Firstly, I congratulate Dublin on winning their ninth All-Ireland title in 12 years. It is some achievement.

As one of the players who won eight All-Ireland medals, I particularly want to commend James McCarthy, Mick Fitzsimons and Stephen Cluxton on securing a historic ninth.

I have the utmost respect for them as people and players. Well done.

No question, the better team won. Immediately after the final whistle, I felt I had witnessed a gripping contest, with huge physicality and with the result in doubt up until Dean Rock’s late free.

Having re-watched the game 24 hours later, I changed my opinion. It was a poor game, too cagey, too safety first, with too many unforced errors.

The shooting stats sum up how poor it was: a 53 per cent conversion rate for Dublin compared to 51 per cent for Kerry. For the two best teams in the country, these are abysmal figures.

Apart from the fanatical Dublin fans, I cannot imagine anybody else ever re-watching this game.

All-Ireland finals have a habit of acquiring labels. We had the 1939 ‘thunder and lightning’ hurling final. The 1982 final will be remembered forever for Seamus Darby’s goal, while the 1997 decider will be recalled as the Maurice Fitzgerald final.

turnover

Last Sunday, we got the ‘turnover final’. There were a staggering 41 turnovers – 23 for Dublin and 18 for Kerry.

Admittedly, the difficult conditions played a role. But most of the turnovers were the result of poor decisions, such as taking the ball into contact, unforced errors and lapses in concentration – think about Gavin White being caught in possession for the Dublin goal.

This incident turned the game on its head. Just before Colm Basquel turned over White and provided the assist for Paddy Small’s goal in the 46th minute, I felt that Kerry were in control and going to win.

Granted, Kerry did score the next three points, but they expended a huge amount of energy in doing so.

The goal revitalised Dublin, and as I have often written, once Dublin get into that mood with Hill 16 in full cry, they are virtually unstoppable.

They outscored Kerry 0-7 to 0-2 in that period – which says it all.

So what else tilted the balance in favour of Dublin?

One cannot underestimate their character and warrior-like spirit which manifests itself in their ability to eke out narrow victories on the biggest days.

Their average winning margin in their nine All-Ireland wins is 2.3 points. Four of their victories: 2011, 2013, 2016 (a replay) and 2017 have been by one point. Last Sunday, they won by two.

They had four points to spare over Kerry in 2015, five points against Mayo in 2020 and two six-point wins – against Tyrone in 2018 and Kerry in the 2019 replay.

Why are they able to do this? It is a combination of composure, game management, belief, muscle memory and leadership.

When push came to shove at the business end of the game, they had leaders such as Brian Fenton, Paul Mannion, Stephen Cluxton and Mick Fitzsimons who stood up to be counted.

There are other specific reasons why they prevailed last Sunday.

This season they ditched ‘Gavin ball’ – that ponderous build-up which had crept into their play. Instead, they went for the jugular more often.

Their scores came more easily than Kerry’s. At least four of their points came when either a player was allowed to run through the centre of the Kerry defence or was able to shoot without being put under pressure.

Fenton’s performance was the key. In his eight previous duels against Kerry’s Jack Barry he was held scoreless in five and only managed 0-1 in each of the other games.

Last Sunday, he had 31 possessions, scored 0-2 and bossed the game from start to finish.

Dublin’s physicality, on-the-edge tackling, and their ability to translate turnovers into scores – 1-7 of their total came from turnovers – were also key factors.

Their defensive play was out of this world as they repeatedly set traps for Kerry and turned them over.

return

What can I say about Stephen Cluxton and his return this season?

Firstly, I hold my hand up. I was one of those who said he should not have been brought back.

Every one of his 23 kick-outs found a teammate. But the organisation skills and sense of calm he brings to Dublin’s defensive play is invaluable.

The other returnees played key roles as well. Man of the Match Paul Mannion hit 0-5, while Jack McCaffrey made an immense contribution after coming off the bench.

Finally, the hallmark of a wonderful team is their ability to produce unsung heroes on the big day. Lee Gannon has been a revelation this season, while Brian Howard was magnificent last Sunday.

He was the target for 10 of Cluxton’s kick-outs. He safely secured possession from all of them before moving the ball onto a colleague. What was baffling was Kerry’s inability to make any effort to disrupt the Cluxton-Howard axis.

Fitzsimons was immense as well, proving there is still a place for the man-marker in Gaelic football. Who could have forecast that David Clifford would only touch the ball once in the first 23 minutes of the game. This was down to a combination of Fitzsimons’ work and Dublin disrupting the supply lines.

As for Kerry, I will quote you a line from my match preview. “David Clifford is our biggest strength, but also, paradoxically, our biggest weakness. If he has a bad day at the office, we are in big, big trouble.”

Let’s be clear, he didn’t have a bad day at the office judged by normal criteria – he scored 0-3 and provided assists for 1-2.

But by his own lofty standards, he was well below his best – he scored just 0-2 from eight shots.

Had anybody told me beforehand that Con O’Callaghan and Ciarán Kilkenny would be held scoreless, I would have been happy that Kerry would win. The key for Dublin is that other players stepped up.

The problem with Kerry was that Clifford, together with Seán O’Shea, had contributed over half of Kerry’s scores during the campaign.

Last Sunday, they only managed 0-3 between them from play, and while Paudie Clifford and Paul Geaney contributed a combined 1-4 from play, the scoring return from the rest was not sufficient.

It has been a tough year for the Clifford family. David was subjected to a lot of unfair criticism on social media after the game, which he didn’t deserve. He is still the best player in the game and, hopefully, will now get the rest he needs and deserves.

There are several reasons why Kerry lost, not least because they surrendered three-point leads on two occasions.

Points

They got just two points from play in the first half and only one in the first 22 minutes. In the last 26 minutes, they could only add one point from play.

They went 14 minutes without any score in the second half and converted just nine of 19 shots in open play.

Their build-up play was too slow, too cautious, and too often they ran into cul-de-sacs. They didn’t utilise their kicking game and were slow to shoot

I couldn’t understand why they didn’t position David Clifford on the edge of the square and pepper him with aerial ball.

Their decision-making in the last 20 minutes was awful with Clifford taking low percentage shots, Tom O’Sullivan with Hail Mary kicks and Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Seán O’Shea both taking the ball into contact and being turned over.

It was like a re-run of the 2011 final nightmare when Kerry coughed up a four-point lead in the last 11 minutes in another low-scoring decider.

PS: Referee David Gough was very good in difficult conditions, but how James McCarthy stayed on the field until the final whistle is baffling.

Secondly, his umpires at the Davin End were probably right in telling him that Clifford and Fitzsimons were fouling each other, which resulted in him disallowing a Kerry free and throwing up the ball.

However, neither of these eagle-eyed gentlemen, nor indeed the linesman, spotted Cormac Costello’s hit on O’Sullivan. But look, no sour grapes, I salute Dublin.

They are a brilliant team and deserving 2023 All-Ireland champions.