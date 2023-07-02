Pat Spillane: The good, the bad, and the ugly – the story of the GAA season

Lots to celebrate and lots to fix after another weird and wonderful weekend

Mayo's Conor Loftus is tackled by Galway's Damien Comer, left, and Matthew Tierney during the Allianz FL Division 1 final at Croke Park in April. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

I have been dusting down my old trumpet all week in preparation for telling you how great the much-maligned Gaelic football championship was last weekend.

Three of the four preliminary quarter-finals were decided by one-point winning margins with both Cork and Monaghan hitting their winning scores when the clock was deep in the red.

I doubt if the tension in the closing minutes in Salthill was equalled at any other sporting venue either here or abroad last Sunday.

There was so much else to savour. We saw Mayo’s warrior spirit at its best. Then there were the moments of individual excellence.

Take your pick from this bunch: the points scored with the outside of their left boot by Roscommon’s Enda Smith and Monaghan’s Jack McCarron as well, of course, as Conor McCarthy’s winning point for Monaghan via the outside of his left boot.

Darragh Canavan’s fifth point for Tyrone against Donegal after winning the ball out on the sideline, Eoin Doyle’s magnificent high catch for Kildare against Monaghan and David McBrien’s goal for Mayo against Galway – probably the goal of the season so far.

However, my personal highlight was the breakthrough achieved by the Monaghan minor team in becoming only the second team from the county to reach an All-Ireland final. It was also a first-ever victory for Monaghan over Kerry in a championship game in any grade.

But there was a touch of the ‘Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away.’

I did not enjoy everything I witnessed in the preliminary quarterfinals.

Though exciting at the finish the Kildare v Monaghan game was no better than average.

The first 30 minutes of Cork v Roscommon was a hard watch as the teams set up as a mirror image of each other.

There was far too much sledging, gamesmanship, and simulation – most of which went unpunished – for my liking in the Tyrone v Donegal tie.

The 22-point hammering Down inflicted on Laois in the Tailteann Cup reinforced my argument that neither Down nor Meath should be competing in the competition.

The Tailteann Cup was designed to cater for the weaker counties, not underperforming counties which Meath and Down most certainly are.

And then there was my old bugbear – inconsistent refereeing.

Watching the performances of Brendan Cawley (Cork v Roscommon) and Jerome Henry (Kildare v Monaghan) it was difficult to believe they were operating under the same set of rules. Cawley likes to let the game flow, which spectators love.

His approach favours teams who deploy the swarm defence where they get away with the occasionally sneaky hit.

Meanwhile, Henry awarded frees (to both teams) for what I considered phantom fouls.

Two of my other bugbear issues came out of the woodwork this week.

On a personal level I have no issue with GAAGO. But I do have a problem with what matches they decide to put behind the paywall.

Yesterday Kerry played their sixth game in this year’s championship. Only one of them – the Munster final was free to air, which RTÉ was contractually obliged to show it.

Kerry are the All-Ireland champions and box office gold. One wonders are they being shown by GAAGO to boost their subscriptions.

In a perverse way the RTÉ/Ryan Tubridy payments controversy might prove a blessing in disguise for GAA fans.

The investigation into RTÉ’s forays into the commercial world might reveal details of the deal between RTÉ and the GAA.

Finally, remember how the split season was sold, on how much it would benefit club players.

Here’s the thing, Dr Crokes and Ballyheigue exited the Kerry hurling championship last Sunday.

Last weekend the curtain came down on the 2023 season for Galway, Kildare, Roscommon, and Donegal.

It was the end of a turbulent season for Donegal, and I think Aidan O’Rourke did the right thing in stepping aside after their loss to Tyrone. They need a fresh start.

They have the raw material from centrefield upward. But not since the pre-Jimmy McGuinness era have they been so disorganised defensively.

For the second season in a row Roscommon will have loads of regrets – they really should have beaten Cork. Overall, they had a decent first season under Davy Burke finishing third in Division 1 and knocking Mayo out of the Connacht championship.

Their tactics and game plan need to be tweaked however, if they are to reach the next level. They are too process driven and far too cautious.

Having dominated Cork in the first half but were only a point up at half-time.

Frankly, Kildare flattered themselves by reaching the last 12. On paper they have the players though I’m not too sure about their management set-up.

Their forwards are too individualistic with no semblance of an attacking plan.

Granted they implemented a defensive system with reasonable success against Dublin, for example. Nonetheless, they’re still innocent, naïve, and too passive in defenceUnquestionably Galway have been the biggest losers so far in the 2023 championship. Just two weeks ago they were the only team with a 100 per cent record in the championship and were one of the favourites for the All-Ireland.

All year I have highlighted their shortcomings up front, and these weaknesses came home to roost against Mayo.

Damien Comer was injury-stricken and Shane Walsh again underperformed. Allied to this double blow was their abysmal 43 per cent shooting efficiency. No wonder they lost.

But the team management must shoulder its share of the blame. By starting two players, Comer and Seán Kelly, who were not match fit, they broke a golden rule.

By gambling on a clearly unfit Kelly they were forced to rejig their defence. John Daly was unable to fulfil his sweeping role while Cillian McDaid was pushed up to an unsuitable wing-forward position.

Though they have an excellent defensive system in place they are too structured. They were playing with a gale force wind in the first half but were unable to adjust their approach to take advantage of it. They have to be more adaptable.

And finally just like at the business end of last year’s All-Ireland final there was a lack of leadership and composure coming down the straight against Mayo.

Pádraic Joyce and his players have a lot to ponder over the next seven months.