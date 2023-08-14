Pat Spillane: The good, the bad and the remedy for insomnia

Dublin’s will to win is outstanding, David Clifford is the ‘special one’ but GAAGO is a fiasco and split season is not working

Bear with me. It is going to take me another week to fully process the 2023 All-Ireland Football Championship.

As I am still mourning Kerry’s loss I might give a knee jerk reaction if I delivered my verdict today.

Instead, I will adopt a legalistic approach and offer the arguments for and against this season’s All-Ireland series.

FOR

1. Dublin winning nine All-Irelands in 12 years to bring their overall tally to 31. Though new players have been introduced the core group remains the same. Professional sportspeople try to stay at the top because the more they win the more they get paid.

But Gaelic football is an amateur sport and staying at the top involves huge sacrifices and commitment with the only reward being another medal.

This is the primary reason why teams find it difficult to win back-to-back All-Ireland titles. The players are unable to reproduce the same commitment second time around.

But this group of Dublin are different. Why?

I think my good friend Confucius hit the nail on the head when he wrote: ‘The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your potential….. these are the keys that will unlock the door to personal excellence.’

This quote sums up Dublin to a tee: their motivation comes from within.

2. Stephen Cluxton, Mick Fitzsimons and James McCarthy making history by winning their ninth All-Ireland senior medal. I have been asked many times since the final whether I was disappointed that my joint record of eight medals had been erased.

‘Absolutely not,’ has been my answer. Records are there to be broken. I do not begrudge these special footballers their amazing achievement.

3. David Clifford. No, I’m not yet getting into the argument over who should be the 2023 Footballer of the Year. What I will put on record is that David Clifford brought his game to an even higher level this year and cemented his status as the greatest Gaelic footballer of this generation at least.

A wonderful talent, he is our ‘special one’. It is a privilege to be able to watch him in action.​

4. The two All-Ireland semi-finals. The two best matches of the season by a country mile with the Derry v Kerry contest being the better of the two.

One of the main reasons we got these enthralling encounters is that underdogs Monaghan and Derry threw off the shackles. They weren’t content just to contest the game, they made valiant efforts to upset the big guns.

Derry's Gareth McKinless is tackled by Kerry's Seán O'Shea during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

5. The first half of the All-Ireland quarter-final between Dublin and Mayo. It was Gaelic football at its best with the teams playing the game as it was designed to be played. The use of the foot pass by both teams was the key factor with 22 foot passes being dispatched into the respective forward lines.

6. Stephen Cluxton’s re-starts in the All-Ireland final with all 23 being delivered to team-mates mostly Brian Howard. A masterclass in skill execution, composure and game management.

7. Conor McManus defying Father Time with a magnificent 70 minutes-plus performance against Dublin in the semi-final, during which he kicked five points.

Monaghan's Conor McManus takes on Dublin's David Byrne during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

8. The outfield goalkeeper. I still have my doubts as it is an accident waiting to happen. Interestingly Dublin, the new All-Ireland champions, are the only top-level team who don’t use the tactic.

But to see the two goalkeepers Shane Ryan (Kerry) and Odhran Lynch (Derry) both scoring from play in the All-Ireland semi-final was unique.

9. New York’s first-ever Championship win. What a night it was in Gaelic Park complete with extra-time and penalties as the Big Apple saw off the challenge of Leitrim.

10. The Ulster football final; drama, intensity, excitement, and some top-class football with the sides still level (Derry 1-15; Armagh 0-18) after extra time before the champions prevailed 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out.

11. Round 3 of the All-Ireland qualifiers. Not only did four of the games come down to virtually the last play deep in injury-time but the eventual outcomes had a massive influence on the rest of the All-Ireland series.

Shane Walsh’s missed free against Armagh cost Galway an automatic place in the All-Ireland quarter-final, Kevin Feely’s late mark for Kildare against Roscommon meant the Connacht side lost home advantage in the preliminary quarter-final.

Ditto with Mayo after Aidan O’Shea failed to convert a last-gasp free against Cork and John Heslin’s late missed free against Westmeath cost them a place in the preliminary quarter-final.

AGAINST

1. GAAGO. In theory a good idea but the way the games were chosen left a very sour taste. For starters the paywall service should not have had automatic access to the Saturday games.

Not showing the Munster Hurling Championship games between Limerick and Clare and Cork and Tipperary were serious errors of judgment.

In football only one of Kerry’s first six Championship games (the Munster final) was aired on free-to-air TV. The Kerry v Louth game wasn’t shown at all, and Kerry v Tyrone was behind a paywall.

2. The Split Season. I will be writing about this in more detail in the coming weeks. Theoretically, the concept has merits but in practice is doesn’t work. Ending the All-Ireland series before the end of July is a silly joke.

Aside from the promotional own goal it means cramming too many key matches into too tight a time frame. Mayo, for example, were forced to play three crucial Championship games in the space of 14 days.

The split season doesn’t reduce the work load on inter-county players. The Clifford brothers for example have been on a continuous conveyer belt for two years now.

Finally, the notion that the split season helps clubs develop is a load of nonsense. The Kerry Club Hurling Championship concluded last Sunday.

3. Penalty shoot-outs. Wrong, wrong, wrong. Give me the ‘golden score’ any day.

4. The All-Ireland football final. We had physicality, tension, and excitement but overall it was too cautious. The fear of losing permeated the thinking of both teams as they sought to keep possession at all costs.

There were 429 hand passes in contrast to 226 foot passes though there were still 41 turnovers and the majority of the scores originated from these turnovers. As a football match it was one to forget.

5. The standard of football. Let’s be honest, it was predominantly poor. It was all about protecting possession at all costs which meant having 29 players parked in one half of the field much of the time

6. The first three minutes of the Cork v Derry quarter-final. It featured Cork holding possession by using 55 hand passes, 34 of which went sideways or backwards, three kick-passes one of which was backwards. Finally, Steven Sherlock shot at goal which went wide.

7. How could we forget the six minutes before half-time when Roscommon held possession against Dublin in Croke Park? It involved 77 passes with goalkeeper Conor Carroll involved in 19 of them. Technically it might be top drawer, but it could serve as a remedy for insomnia.

8. Three of the provincial finals were turkey-shoots: Dublin 5-21; Louth 0-15, Kerry 5-14; Clare 0-15; Galway 2-20; Sligo 0-12. There was some excuse for the latter as it a Division 1 v Division 4 contest. But the Leinster final featured two Division 2 teams while in Munster it was Division 1 v Division 2, though Clare had been relegated.

The jury (me) will deliver its verdict next week.