Pat Spillane: One of the GAA’s dumbest projects to date

Crazy fixture schedule is ignoring player welfare – but don’t axe League finals

4 March 2023; Shane McGuigan of Derry during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Derry and Dublin at Celtic Park in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

1 April 2023;JP Hurley of Wicklow in action against Cian Lally of Sligo as Dean Healy of Wicklow looks on during the Allianz Football League Division 4 Final match between Sligo and Wicklow at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by John Sheridan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Ciarán Brady of Cavan in action against Cian McManus of Fermanagh during the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final. Photo:Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

2 April 2023; Aidan O'Shea of Mayo celebrates at the final whistle of the Allianz Football League Division 1 Final match between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Brendan Rogers of Derry and James McCarthy of Dublin battle for the ball during the Allianz Division 2 Final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

JP Hurley of Wicklow in action against Cian Lally of Sligo as Dean Healy of Wicklow looks on during the Allianz Football League Division 4 Final. Photo: John Sheridan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Roll up, roll up for the opening weekend of action in the 2023 provincial football championships.

Sadly, the GAA’s blue-riband competition has turned into a cross between Speedy Gonzales, the Just A Minute Quiz and speed dating. Blink, and you’ll miss a lot of it.

And the fans are all at sea.

Most haven’t a bull’s notion how the new complicated Championship works, and neither do many of the players.

Welcome to one of the dumbest projects ever dreamt up by the GAA powers.

The inter-county season has become a glorified box-ticking exercise, with too many games squeezed into an tight time frame.

There were 60 games in the 2022 All-Ireland football series. There will be 99 this year, but only an extra week to play the extra 39 contests. Lord God Almighty!

Twenty four games will be played in the Sam Maguire series between May 20/21 and June 17/18 to eliminate just four counties.

There will be Championship action on 12 of the next 13 weekends.

Between now and the All-Ireland football final there are only three football-free weekends.

By the time you have read this column, three counties will have exited the provincial championships. By this evening, six more will be gone.

In all probability, seven of the losers will be heading for the secondary Tailteann Cup. Their dream of Sam Maguire glory is over for another year.

With the exception of Mayo, Roscommon and Armagh the rest of the teams involved this weekend would be classified as ‘weaker counties.’ As for the bigger counties, well it’s a different story.

Galway and Kerry have time for a week of warm-weather training.

Dublin’s first significant test won’t come, at the earliest, until probably the last round of the Sam Maguire qualifiers. So, they have plenty of time to fine-tune their preparations.

It is no different in hurling. With the exception of today’s League finalists, Limerick and Kilkenny, the other Division 1 hurling sides will have a three-week break between League and Championship.

Of course, it is a different story with the lesser hurling lights.

Offaly manager Johnny Kelly pointed out that if his team made progress in the Joe McDonagh Cup, they could end up playing seven weeks in a row.

Brendan Rogers of Derry and James McCarthy of Dublin battle for the ball during the Allianz Division 2 Final at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Last weekend Sligo and Mayo won trophies at headquarters. It doesn’t happen too often.

But their players didn’t get a chance to celebrate afterwards. Their ‘Monday club’ was a recovery session in a swimming pool.

The crazy fixture schedule sees them in Championship action seven days after the league finals.

Player welfare, rest and recovery – don’t make me laugh.

All these players were back in their jobs on Monday morning. A professional schedule has been imposed on amateur players. It’s bonkers.

Before the 2023 Allianz League is consigned to history I want to reflect briefly on last weekend’s finals.

Suggestions the League finals should be abolished to free up more time for the Championship should be banished.

The League finals provide the minnows with a rare opportunity to play in Croke Park. Please don’t deprive them of that.

As for the games, the Division 4 final was the most enjoyable. But then I would say that.

However, I couldn’t help but think of what the parents of the late Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy were going through while watching the game.

Football matches pale into insignificance when compared to real life.

The Division 3 final between Cavan and Fermanagh featured all the worst aspects of Gaelic football.

After 25 minutes the score was 3-1. I could rattle off a dozen damning statistics about the game – particularly the lack of kick passing. One will suffice.

Though they dominated the second half, Cavan kicked the ball from play into their attack on just ten occasions.

Derry will be happy to have achieved their primary objective: securing promotion to Division 1. They will improve further by playing the top teams next spring.

They were handicapped on Sunday by the absence of two of their best defenders, Chrissy McKaigue and Eoin McEvoy.

I guess I sound like a broken record when it comes to Derry, as I have repeatedly highlighted their shortcomings.

They have a small panel, a limited bench and, once again, their defensive system was found out in the vast expanses of Croke Park.

Ciarán Brady of Cavan in action against Cian McManus of Fermanagh during the Allianz Football League Division 3 Final. Photo:Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

But their Achilles heel is a forward line, which, with the exception of Shane McGuigan and Paul Cassidy, lacks top-quality players.

I could be critical of the Dubs. Their shooting efficiency was well below the required standard. They converted nine out of 34 shots – just four from ten in the first half – and butchered four goal chances.

Nonetheless, they’re in a good place. They’re improving and look comfortable with the system they’re playing.

Most of all, they play heads-up football and no team is better at dismantling blanket defences by using a combination of back-door cut-backs, direct running, identifying space or kicking the ball.

Overall, Galway will be pleased with how the League went. They have added much-needed depth to their squad and their defence is exceptionally solid.

As I wrote last week I still don’t think they have a forward line to win an All-Ireland.

The Tribemen’s first point from play last Sunday came after 32 minutes and only three of their starting forward scored – they managed just 0-3 between them in perfect conditions.