Pat Spillane: I take comfort in how players are beating blanket defences

If you think Gaelic football is boring, take a look at other sports – predictable, to say the least

David Clifford of Kerry shoots to score his side's first goal from a penalty during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

Somebody said to me during the week, ‘Why don’t you cast your critical eye over other sports and give Gaelic football a break?’

So, here goes.

Grand Prix Racing: Driving the best car, Max Verstappen has won five of the seven F1 races this season. Boring? I do not hear anybody complaining.

Scottish soccer: Celtic have just won another domestic treble. Along with Rangers, they utterly dominate the professional game in Scotland, and nobody seems perturbed.

Premier League: Manchester City continue to dominate the Premier League, while Newcastle have just qualified for the Champions League. Financial doping anybody?

These are classic cases of sportswashing by the regimes of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, whose human rights records are dubious, to say the least.

And don’t get me started on what happened in golf during the week.

Willie Mullins and Aidan O’Brien continue to dominate National Hunt and Flat racing, respectively, thanks to the support of wealthy owners. Small trainers and small owners have little chance and are disappearing.

And then there is rugby, the darling sport of sections of the Dublin-based media. Head-high tackles, dangerous play and concussions dominate the headlines. A dangerous sport? Perhaps.

So, when measured against issues in other sports, Gaelic football is not as bad as we imagine.

I have written this before and will repeat it today – we are guilty of beating ourselves up too much about the format of the Sam Maguire series and the football it is producing.

Granted, too many of the games are deadly boring. Even the better ones can be a hard watch for long spells. But Gaelic football is still a great game.

And there is another side to the debate about the All-Ireland format, in particular, the fact that only four counties will be eliminated after the round-robin element, which features 24 games.

We have what Sky Sports would label as a ‘Super’ weekend of football coming up. Fifteen of the 16 teams have something to play for. Only Clare cannot make the knock-out phase.

Strangely enough, even though defensive-minded, possession football is threatening to ruin the game as a spectacle, there were 30 or more scores in 12 of the 16 matches played last weekend.

There were 38 scores, for example, in the Cavan v Offaly Tailteann Cup tie.

County players have finally copped on that the best way to bypass a blanket of 15 defenders is to simply kick the ball over their heads and over the bar. For me, this was a kind of Eureka moment.

There were excellent examples of this last weekend. And it wasn’t just from the exceptional David Clifford.

Jack McCarron of Monaghan

Monaghan’s Jack McCarron scored nine points – eight from play against Clare.

Roscommon’s Enda Smith and Colm Basquel from Dublin scored five points each from play, while the Tyrone duo of Darren McCurry and Darragh Canavan each scored three points from play.

Overall, I detected a few green shoots emerging last weekend and I’m taking the glass-half-full approach to the rest of the season.

But I did not see anything last weekend to change my view about the eventual winners of the 2023 All-Ireland series.

None of the leading contenders are showing the kind of consistent form commensurate with being likely All-Ireland winners.

There was one change, though. I have added Roscommon to my list of contenders, which now extends to eight counties.

Here is my new ranking list:

​1 GALWAY

The more I see them, the more I like them.

Together with Mayo, they are the only two counties with a 100 per cent record in the Sam Maguire series. Granted Tyrone and Westmeath were both reduced to 14 men and their winning margin against Westmeath flattered them.

But they have an excellent defensive platform as well as a bench that can make a serious impact. I still have questions about the efficiency of their forwards, though.

​2 KERRY

The body language of the Kerry fans tells me they are low in confidence and need reassurance. The most common reaction to the win over Cork was ‘a win is a win’ said with a shrug of the shoulders.

There were pluses: David Clifford was again superb; defensively, they got it right and the first-half performance was up to scratch.

At first glance, Kerry’s 79 per cent return from scoring chances was top-class, but that does not tell the full story.

Kerry used nine forwards in the second half, but only David Clifford scored from play. Their first point from play in the second half came after 19 minutes and they were held scoreless for 14 minutes.

Their bench is one of the weakest I have ever seen from a team defending an All-Ireland title and their over-dependence on Clifford has reached crisis levels.

All-Ireland champions are analysed more than any other team and the key to a successful defence of the title in evolution. Jack O’Connor excelled at pulling ‘rabbits’ from the hat – think switching Kieran Donaghy to full-forward in 2006 or enticing Mike McCarthy back out of retirement in 2009. The problem now is that he doesn’t have a rabbit.

​3 DUBLIN

They never moved out of third gear against Kildare yet won pulling up. Nonetheless, I didn’t rush into the bookies to back them for Sam because, frankly, they should have won by more than nine points.

Their injuries are starting to mount and they badly need Jack McCaffrey back.

Yet again, they got off to a sluggish start and failed to finish any of the goal chances they created. There is a pattern here as they failed to score a goal against Kildare in the Leinster semi-final as well.

​4 MAYO

In the wake of their laboured performance against Louth, Mayo have dropped out of my top three. I had expressed reservations about two aspects of their performances after their excellent win over Kerry and they failed miserably to address these last Sunday.

I wondered a) could they bring consistency to their displays and b) do they have sufficient nous to break down a blanket defence. They did absolutely nothing against Louth to allay those concerns.

5 DERRY

After a hiccup against Monaghan, they got back on track, albeit against a very limited Donegal. Scoring 3-11 from play in Ballybofey is a good day’s work by any standards. No team has proved as efficient as Derry at dismantling blanket defences.

​6 ROSCOMMON

The new entrants have leapfrogged Tyrone and Armagh in my ranking list.

I’m not predicting they will win the All-Ireland, but they will go closer than a lot of people imagine, and I will be surprised if they don’t knock out at least one team ranked ahead of them.

I watched them live on Sunday. What I like about them is they are not wedded to a specific system. So they were far more attack-minded against Sligo than they were against Dublin.

I liked the way their forward line constantly probed the Sligo defence. Admittedly, their shooting was wayward in the first half – they hit ten wides – but their finishing was top-class after the break.

They have strength in depth: Donie Smith, Niall Kilroy, and Conor Cox all excelled when introduced.

Superbly coached, Roscommon are a serious team who don’t get the credit they deserve.

​7 TYRONE

Their win over Armagh was in the ‘a win is a win’ category. Though they dictated the terms of the contest, they failed to impress, and frankly, I cannot see them securing Sam next month. For starters, their half-forward line is not contributing enough to the scoreboard – they have scored a grand total of 0-1 in their last three games.

What really bugged me, though, was their ultra-cautious approach and conservative mindset, even though they had an extra man for 50 minutes. They didn’t score their first point in the second half until the 18th minute and were outscored 8-6 when it was 15 v 14.

8 ARMAGH

I have to be careful here as manager Kieran McGeeney launched a broadside at Armagh’s critics after their latest loss. On the plus side, his players didn’t drop their heads after the red carding of Rian O’Neill and actually outscored Tyrone during the remainder of the game.

On the other hand, their shooting was abysmal – they hit 12 wides and left three goal-scoring chances behind them. Indiscipline raised its ugly head again, with O’Neill getting a deserved red card. But my abiding issue with them is their over-cautious approach.

Team management and players are over-thinking everything and are not brave enough. Only in the last ten minutes did they release the handbrake and really went after Tyrone. I fear they will finish another season with a bagful of ‘what might have been.’