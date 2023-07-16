Pat Spillane: I only see one winner in second All Ireland semi-final

Derry have improved but lack the firepower to trouble the defendng champions

Championship clashes between Kerry and Ulster teams have always provided talking points during my lifetime.

The Kerry v Down meetings in the 1960s were the first to catch the public imagination. To this day, we are told we could not beat Down in the championship. Fair enough.

But the issue is that while Kerry consistently feature in the latter stages of the championship, Down only make occasional appearances.

For example, Down last appeared in an All-Ireland final in 2010, whereas Kerry have played in five in that period.

Then, of course, there were the Kerry v Tyrone clashes, particularly during the noughties when Tyrone definitely had the Indian sign on us.

Kerry fans still have bitter memories of the 2002 All-Ireland final against Armagh because they believe it was an All-Ireland we left behind.

A new Kerry v Ulster rivalry began with the rise of Donegal under Jimmy McGuinness.

Kerry got great satisfaction when a poor enough team beat a Donegal side coached by the messiah in the 2014 All-Ireland final.

Kerry v Derry clashes have never conjured up the same level of acrimony.

In the 1970 All-Ireland semi-final, Kerry beat Derry by 0-23 to 0-10. It was even more one-sided in the 1976 semi-final.

I was on the Kerry team that beat the Ulster champions 5-14 to 1-10 in that game, while in the 2004 All-Ireland semi-final, Kerry won by 1-17 to 1-11. That was the only time Jack O’Connor managed Kerry in a championship game against Derry.

Derry fans would prefer not to be reminded of the 2017 All-Ireland minor final when David Clifford scored four goals and Conor McCluskey was replaced at half-time.

Surprisingly, one game in the Kerry v Derry rivalry – the 1973 National League semi-final – has largely been forgotten.

It featured some of the most unsavoury incidents ever witnessed in Croke Park.

The front page of the Irish Independent featured a banner headline ‘Battle of Croke Park’ with the paper’s veteran GAA correspondent John D Hickey describing what was essentially a riot as the worst he had ever seen at a GAA fixture.

The game ended in a draw (Kerry 0-11, Derry 2-5). The handling of the contest by Dublin referee Paul Kelly earned the wrath of a section of the Derry fans. He sent off two Derry players and ran the gauntlet of the invading Derry fans who wielded ‘fists, boots, and bottles’, according to the Independent, in a battle with the Gardaí on the field after the final whistle.

I remember seeing a picture of Mick O’Dwyer, who was playing for Kerry, trying to protect the referee as he walked off the pitch. Unbelievably, Micko ended up getting the match ball and it found a home in Waterville.

The two player appeals against red cards were thrown out; the Board was fined £500 and the GAA appointed the same referee – as was customary – for the replay.

It never took place as Derry withdrew from the competition and Kerry went on to beat Offaly in the final. Today, Kerry are hot favourites, but I still expect this to be the tighter of the two semi-finals.

Conor McCluskey is an excellent man-marker

Derry are a battle-hardened side. Promoted to Division 1 in the spring, they went on to retain their provincial title.

They are more experienced than last year but are also a better team than when they lost to Galway in the semi-final.

They are comfortable with their system of play. They pull 15 bodies behind the ball when not in possession and attack on the counter.

In the quarter-final against Cork, they looked extremely comfortable, conceding just 1-8.

What really impressed was their disciplined defending – they did not concede a single scorable free inside their own 45m line.

In Conor McCluskey and Chrissy McKeague, they have two excellent man-markers, though the latter has not been at his best lately.

What has impressed me most about them is that they are committing more players to attack and there is more emphasis on their forward play.

They occupy opposing defenders by positing three or four players inside the 13m line, which is an interesting and successful tactic.

There is a nice variety to their play – they combine a kicking and running game and are good at finding space.

They have an excellent midfield pairing in Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers, but I said the same about the Tyrone midfielders and look what happened to them against Kerry.

Derry were impressive against Monaghan and Fermanagh in the Ulster Championship and in patches against Armagh in the final.

However, since the unexpected departure of manager Rory Gallagher in the week of the Ulster final, they are missing a spark.

They drew with Monaghan in the group stages, and it took them a long time to lead against Clare.

And though they never looked like losing against Cork, their performance was far from impressive.

So where are their problems?

While formidable when playing the game on their terms, if they fall behind, they struggle. They carry a small panel and their subs rarely make any impact.

14 May 2023; Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Armagh and Derry at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, Monaghan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Against both Fermanagh and Monaghan, they failed to deal with high balls into their danger zone and conceded goals as a result. Finally, the outfield adventures of goalkeeper Odhran Lynch can leave them very exposed.

But when I assess any team’s chances of winning an All-Ireland, my abiding criteria is whether they have enough marquee forwards or players who score consistently.

Sadly for Derry, they have only one – Shane McGuigan – and he was held scoreless from play by Cork.

Fans with long memories will be mindful of what happened to Kerry in 2001. After beating Dublin in a quarter-final replay, they were hot favourites against Meath in the semi-final.

What happened? They suffered a crushing 2-14 to 0-5 defeat.

The other concern is the lack of impact off the bench – in their last four championship games, the subs have contributed just 0-1. Still, I fancy Kerry big time.

It is all about timing and they look to have got it spot in. Their best performance of the season came against Tyrone.

I was impressed by their work rate, the physicality, the tackling, and the turnovers – they won 19, which yielded an impressive 1-10.

Their defensive system, which provided the platform for their successful Sam Maguire bid last year, is back working. They have conceded just one goal in six championship games.

Kerry have evolved with tiny but significant tweaks.

For example, if the designated sweeper Tadhg Morley is tied up on marking duties, Paul Murphy operates as the sweeper.

Even more interesting is the inter-change of positions between David Clifford and Seán O’Shea. They continually swap between centre and full-forward and defences find it difficult to counter.

Kerry’s Achilles heel used to be their inability to breach thick blanket defences.

But in the games against Tyrone and Louth, they opened up such defences using width, depth, composure and by not taking the ball into contact.

Their kicking game – either kicked passes or kicking the ball over the blanket and over the bar – is the key.

Of course, Derry will bring far more aggression to the table than either Tyrone or Louth.

This game could be in the melting pot for a lot longer than fans imagine and Kerry fans could be made to sweat. But Kerry will prevail in the end.

Verdict: Kerry

David Clifford’s pass is the best piece

Why so many games in a short period of time?

I’m a Tour de France addict and spend hours watching the race on television. I love the spectacle, the tactics, the scenery, the history of ancient towns and castles, the incredible endurance of the cyclists in the mountains and the sprint finishes. What a spectacle, blink and you miss them.

In the GAA, we have a version of the Tour de France sprint finishes – it is called the All-Ireland football and hurling championship. Blink and you will miss a lot of it.

There were so many talking points from the four quarter-finals a couple of weeks ago that they deserve to be revisited briefly.

● David Clifford’s touch of magic on the Hogan Stand side sideline to set up Seán O’Shea’s goal. It is the best piece of skill I have seen this year.

● The standards of the penalties in the Armagh v Monaghan shoot-out – 17 out of the 20 kicks were converted.

● The dummy hops: Tyrone’s Ruairí Canavan executed one to score his second point, but Conor Doherty’s dummy hop before he scored the goal for Derry against Cork was pure magic.

Of course, not everything in the garden was rosy.

Sledging has become all too prevalent in the big matches and referees are doing nothing about it.

Deciding big matches on penalties is a joke. I know I have said this before, but it is a lottery and unfair.

It is happening because of the GAA’s insistence on squeezing too many matches into too tight a period.

Their inconsistent application of the rules in hurling and football is driving me bananas.

Hurling is farcical. There is an al la carte approach where the rules on hand-passing, tackling and the number of steps allowed are broken all the time.

At best, about one in five of these fouls is being penalised.

The amount of injury time played at the end of the second half is haphazard. How Colm Lyons only found three minutes in the Kilkenny v Clare semi-final is beyond me

There is no consistency in the application of black or yellow cards.

Mouth guards, anyone? I’ve noticed the first thing the majority of substitutes do when they come on is take out their mouthguard and put it in their sock.

My final refereeing rant concerns their interpretation of game management, or in plain language, cynical play.

Nickie Quaid’s mystery injury in the Galway game was a case in point. It wasn’t the first time he did it. Remember Evan Comerford pulled a similar stroke last year in the semi-final when Dublin were down to 14 men?

But it is the tactical fouling teams engage in to stop the opposition from transitioning the ball at pace which is the worst example of cynical play and must be addressed.