Pat Spillane: Gaelic football is a simple game – hunger and trust cannot be coached

Managers are strangling the life out of the players with systems

Michael Cunningham (centre in red) of New York celebrates with supporters after the Connacht SFC victory over Leitrim. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

9 April 2023; Conor McStay of Mayo in action against Ben O'Carroll of Roscommon during the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Roscommon at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

9 April 2023; Enda Smith of Roscommon in action against Diarmuid O'Connor and Jordan Flynn of Mayoduring the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Mayo and Roscommon at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Keelan Sexton of Clare in action against Daniel O'Mahony of Cork in the Munster SFC game. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

I promise this is the last time I will be writing about the split season for a while.

In theory, it is a good idea. However, it has thrown up problems which must be addressed.

There are too many matches and too many competitions squeezed into a crazily tight time frame.

Of course, it is easy just to moan about it. So, here’s a common-sense solution.

Scrap the ‘Mickey Mouse’ pre-season provincial tournaments; start the Allianz League in mid January and schedule the All-Ireland finals for the last two Sundays of August. This would give everybody room to breathe.

Last weekend’s GAA action reminded me of the old joke about waiting an hour for a bus – and then in the space of five minutes, two show up.

In the mad, mad world of GAA fixture scheduling things operate in reverse. All the buses turned up last weekend: nine provincial championship matches were played, as well as the Allianz hurling League final.

Guess how many are scheduled for this weekend: two – yesterday’s Fermanagh v Derry tie and today’s Tyrone v Monaghan clash. You couldn’t make it up.

Meanwhile, all the main contenders for the Liam MacCarthy Cup get another week to prepare.

Pray tell why do they need a break after a Division 1 League campaign – which, at best, consisted of a series of a high-profile challenge games.

The talking points from last weekend’s action could fill the sports section of the Sunday World.

I have sympathy with my former colleagues on the Sunday Game who had to squeeze so much action into a 75-minute programme.

It was mission impossible – and it ended up being a box-ticking exercise, which left viewers frustrated.

Take the Sligo v London game, which I attended. Hand on heart, it was the best pre- and post-match atmosphere I ever experienced at a Championship game.

It was like the Mardi Gras, St Patrick’s Day, Electric Picnic and the Ploughing Championships all rolled into one.

The Sunday Game highlights package from Ruislip lasted one minute and 40 seconds. There was another 28 seconds of analysis from Sean Cavanagh.

It could have been worse. The Tipperary v Waterford Munster football tie got one minute and 19 seconds, and there was no analysis.

The fact it was an entertaining and competitive game, with Waterford producing their best performance in a provincial championship for a long time, was not conveyed to the viewers.

This helter-skelter coverage will be the norm this season. Due to the packed schedule, (trust me, it gets worse, a lot worse once the hurling starts) there will be no proper build-up or analysis of games.

The big talking point was New York’s historic win in the Connacht Championship, their first since entering the series in 1999. Leitrim were the fall guys.

I’m not so sure it was a big shock, though. I advised anybody who would listen to me to back New York. I couldn’t see them being beaten, to be honest.

Eleven of their starting 15 had inter-county experience; Shane Carthy (Dublin), Bill Maher (Tipperary) and All-Star nominee Eoghan Kerin (Galway) played at the highest level, while Johnny Glynn won an All-Ireland hurling medal with Galway.

Throw in home advantage and the quirkiness of the pitch, which is not the minimum width, and all the ingredients for an upset were there.

Don’t get me started on penalty shoot-outs. It is not a fair way to decide a Championship game. It should be by a golden score.

However, now that we’re stuck with penalty shoot-outs, it is incumbent on the referee to insist the rules are adhered to.

Michael Cunningham (centre in red) of New York celebrates with supporters after the Connacht SFC victory over Leitrim. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The New York goalkeeper Michael Cunningham was allowed to advance off his line for all four of Leitrim’s penalties.

The other big shock was Clare’s victory over Cork in the Munster quarter-final.

Granted Clare are a tough nut to crack in Ennis, but Cork need to take a serious look at themselves.

There was a lot of hype when it was announced they had added former Galway boss Kevin Walsh to their management team.

The word was they were working on a new silver-bullet defensive system.

In their rush to embrace this defensive system, they forget to do a similar overhaul of their attacking play.

Cork’s scoring statistics are damning. Forty minutes elapsed before any of their forwards scored from play last Sunday.

Only two forwards, Stephen Sherlock and Seán Powter, scored from play in the entire match, and they managed the grand total of two points.

And it gets worse. Aside from Sherlock, the other starting forwards had a combined total of two shots – Powter scored a point and Brian O’Driscoll hit the crossbar.

Granted they were missing the injured Brian Hurley, but those figures are shocking. No wonder Cork lost.

We are living in the era of safety-first, cautious football – where statistics are king. Every game plan revolves around keeping possession and avoiding turnovers.

Somewhere along the way a fundamental message has been lost – to beat the other team you have to score more.

Forwards and good forward play are still the key to winning matches, and winning competitions.

Let’s zone in on last weekend’s most high-profile losers – Mayo –and how they fared up front.

Despite having wind advantage in the first half a Mayo forward didn’t score from play until the 46th minute.

They were held scoreless for 22 minutes in the first half; they squandered three goalscoring chances – and their starting six forwards got the grand total of 0-2 from play.

Their struggles up front didn’t just materialise last Sunday. In the League final against Galway on the previous weekend no Mayo forward scored from play in the second half. Effectively, their forward line has been held scoreless from play for 86 minutes in their last two games.

There were other reasons why they lost to Roscommon.

They are unsure of whether to play a running game or a kicking one – and fell between two stools.

None of their half-forwards are what I would describe as natural scorers, which blunts their attack.

A long-standing inability to prise open a blanket defence remains a big weakness.

But no way am I writing off Mayo’s All-Ireland chances. They won’t be in action again for at least five weeks.

So they have time to fit in another block of training, and still come back refreshed for the All-Ireland series.

As Kevin McStay pointed out, they were seeded third in the All-Ireland series going into the game – and they are still third seeds.

Enda Smith, left, and Conor Hussey of Roscommon celebrate victory of Mayo. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

I liked what I saw from Roscommon. I’ve always said they have natural forwards, who are prepared to kick for scores when the opportunities arise.

They have now added other qualities.

Their game management, particularly against the wind, was superb and their defending was first-class.

They blocked the centre channels. Their tackling was extremely disciplined – they conceded only three scorable frees. In their last eight games the Rossies have conceded only three goals.

Their turnover rate was also superb: 12-5 in their favour – and they hit an impressive 1-4 from those turnovers.

But I wouldn’t rate their win as a shock. As I have repeatedly written this is a wide-open All-Ireland Championship.

I could fill a whole column listing all the flaws of the leading contenders.

I imagine we will see a few more ‘shocks’ between now and July.

Afterwards Roscommon manager Davy Burke said all teams are playing the same way now. This is a damning indictment of inter-county coaching.

The game is now all about control and sticking to the process. But there are still things which cannot be coached.

Top of the list is hunger. Roscommon had it in abundance, and Clare had it in the second half against Cork.

Secondly, the level of trust the manager has in his players is important.

Burke trusted his players to win the ball in the middle third from their kick-outs, and so they went long with them.

They went man-on-man in defence, trusting their defenders to win their individual duels, which they did.

Gaelic Football is still a very simple game – and managers would do well to remember that.