Pat Spillane: Gaelic football in danger of passing away from boredom

Strolling around while holding the ball is not the game I fell in love with

For the first time I will begin my column with a reference to the Book of Revelation.

The good book defined the apocalypse as the complete and final destruction of the world.

I fear we have seen signs of Gaelic’s football version of the apocalypse this summer.

What happened in the Roscommon v Dublin match was the first warning.

Remember that period in the first half when Roscommon kept possession for six minutes?

Goalkeeper Conor Carroll touched the ball more often – 17 times to be precise – than any of his teammates.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t an isolated case. Penalties aside, the Monaghan v Armagh quarter-final was a hard watch for the armchair fan.

In a severe case of paralysis by analysis, the two teams set up as mirror images of each other.

It was a cautious, safety-first, keep-possession style of football. In other words, deadly boring.

I finally reached breaking point early in the Derry v Cork match.

Kieran McGeeney doesn’t like criticism

I consider myself a mild-mannered individual. But after the first three minutes I wanted to drive my boot through the television screen.

What I was seeing was not the game I fell in love with and played. This was a new sport called ‘keep ball’. Here is how the ‘action’ unfolded.

Cork won possession from the throw-in and the entire Derry team retreated behind the half-way line, where they sat back and allowed Cork have the ball.

A Derry player never touched the ball; indeed, they scarcely bothered to tackle an opponent bar one half- hearted effort.

There would have been more contact at an Old Folk’s Sunday afternoon dance.

So what did Cork do with the ball? They strolled around, occasionally breaking into a gentle jog as they hand-passed to each other.

The completed 55 hand-passes in the three minutes – 34 of which went either sideways or backwards.

In most instances, the receiver was so close to the player who gave him the pass they could have shook hands.

Oh and I nearly forgot, there were three kick-passes – two of which went backwards.

After three minutes we had a eureka moment. Steven Sherlock had a shot – it dropped wide.

You could not make it up, yet the GAA expect people to continue to pay good money to watch this drivel.

When a commentator as mild-mannered as Ger Canning describes what is happening as ‘intriguing’ you know in your heart and soul that it is actually crap.

It reminded me of a comment Derry midfielder Conor Glass made in an interview a couple of weeks ago. He said that last year Derry were playing not to lose. This is how much of modern football has evolved.

And it is the main reason the likes of Armagh and Cork exited the championship last weekend.

Take Cork. In the first 17 minutes they had 80 per cent of the possession but only scored one point and found themselves in arrears.

It appeared the players hadn’t figured out that it order to score it is necessary to put the ball between the two tall posts and the team that does that most often actually wins.

Cork have improved, particularly defensively, and they have some very talented young players.

But although the margin of defeat was only four points, this was a four-point hammering. Essentially, they have no Plan B.

They are not set up to chase a game and their defeat was a reminder to all teams that being solely dependent on a running game is a sure recipe for failure in Croke Park

Physically it is impossible to implement a running game for 80 or so minutes in Croke Park.

A team that wins an All-Ireland must have a kicking game. This is why Dublin and Kerry are raging hot favourites to contest the final at the end of the month.

As I wrote in my preview last Sunday, Cork didn’t have the forwards to win the game. They didn’t prove me wrong.

For the second successive match, Cork’s defenders scored more from play than their forwards.

Their six starting forwards managed just one point from play between them. I rest my case.

I better be careful what I say about Armagh – Kieran McGeeney doesn’t like being criticised.

He has suggested empty vessels make a lot of noise. Well, empty vessels can also made the correct noise.

And the noise about Armagh all year has been that they were being too cautious and obsessed with their defensive shape.

They can argue they were in contention up until the final whistle in every game and were beaten in two penalty shoot-outs. But successful teams make their own luck.

Winning is a habit, but so is losing. And Armagh have developed a bad habit of losing tight games.

The weekend’s biggest losers were Mayo. Anointed by the President of the United States no less, this was going to be their year.

I suggested a few weeks ago they had peaked too early and were at their best in the league.

With the exception of the Kerry game, they never again reached the heights they scaled in the spring.

The loss to Cork was an unmitigated disaster. It effectively ended their All-Ireland ambitions.

I felt sorry for them because they contributed much to what was probably the best half of football we’ve seen so far this year in the opening period against Dublin.

It featured 40 kick-passes, 22 of which were delivered into the forward line. This is how football should be played.

I have nothing but admiration for Kevin McStay and the veterans who deserve to win an All-Ireland medal.

But I fear Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, and Jason Doherty won’t be seen again in a Mayo jersey. Sport is very cruel.

Finally, having started on a negative note, I will finish on a couple as well.

As a result of the increasingly discredited split season, the four counties that won the preliminary quarter-finals were forced to play the three most important games of their season in 14 days.

Not surprisingly, three of them lost and Monaghan’s victory came as a result of Armagh’s failure to show a bit of ambition.

Cork, Mayo and Tyrone all looked jaded, with the latter two wiped out in the second half. It is an unfair schedule.

Thank God GAAGO is finished for this season.

RTÉ is a public service broadcaster and we the punters pay a licence fee. But this summer, RTÉ was also charging us to watch matches. Public service my arse.

The GAA’s primary remit is the promotion of Gaelic games. Yet last weekend they put a match featuring possibly the greatest player of all time behind a pay wall. Go figure.

Don’t forget that David Clifford and all the GAA’s high-profile players will disappear off our TV screens at the end of this month for the rest of the year.

Instead, we will be treated to wall-to-wall coverage of the Premier League, the women’s soccer World Cup, the Rugby World Cup, the Ryder Cup and just about every other sport on the planet bar inter-county football and hurling.

It is one hell of an own goal on the part of the GAA.