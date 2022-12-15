Pat Gilroy is perfect addition for the Dublin squad – Paddy Christie

Pat Gilroy isn’t the type to let ego get in the way and he could prove the perfect addition to Dublin’s management team in 2023, according to Paddy Christie.

The former Dublin All-Star full-back believes bringing back a former All-Ireland winning manager in a backroom role has the potential to prove problematic – but not in this case.

“It will be weird, I’m sure,” ventured new Longford boss Christie when asked about Gilroy’s surprise return to the Dublin management team.

“The way I describe it, as an example, if a principal of a school decided to leave the school and then came back years later as a teacher with a new principal there, I don’t know how that would work.

“That former principal would need to be able to control their ego because they were in charge and dictating most things, but then suddenly they are not. I suppose a lot of it depends on the individual and Pat Gilroy, for me, would be a type of fella in it for the best reasons of Dublin GAA.

“I don’t see him as somebody who loves hogging the limelight and wants to be in charge of everything. Even when he was manager of Dublin, he was more a facilitator and he used a lot of management stuff from business which he applied to the football.

“So, could he come in as a second in command or a third in command? I’m sure he could. Not everybody could but I could see him being able to do it.

“And from a Dublin GAA side of things, he’s a great fella to bring in. He’s an addition to Dessie Farrell and he’s something that they need because, while they were very close to beating Kerry, there are signs that Kerry are coming stronger again.”

Christie views the return from inter-county exile of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion as another huge positive for the Dubs.

“I’d say it’s still annoying them,” he said of their semi-final defeat to Kerry last July. “They have plenty of medals in their pockets, but this year they’ll still say that they let that one go. They were very close, I think another five or ten minutes and Kerry were gone, and that’s with Dublin being short some very strong players.

“Mannion is a serious player, a forward of that age and the experience that he has – if he kicks into full gear that’s a serious boost,” Christie expanded.

“It depends on what Jack was doing for the last year. I don’t follow the club football in Dublin anymore because I don’t have time, to be honest. But if he is in reasonably good shape as he normally would be, and Paul Mannion was playing away with Kilmacud before he got injured, you’d imagine it won’t be much of a step-up for them to go back into inter-county ... I couldn’t see Kerry having somebody coming back like that.”