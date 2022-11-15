Noel McGrath is named Tipperary captain as new manager Liam Cahill reveals first panel
Ronan Maher, last year’s skipper under Colm Bonnar, has been appointed vice-captain.
NOEL McGRATH has been confirmed as the Tipperary hurling captain for 2023.
The Loughmore Castleiney clubman, a three-time All-Ireland winner as well as three-time All Star, has been a member of the Tipp senior panel since 2009, making 136 league and championship appearances in the process.
His elevation to the captaincy was confirmed as new boss Liam Cahill announced a 40-man pre-league panel ahead of the Premier’s return to collective training on November 24.
Cahill’s initial squad announcement comprises players from 25 clubs, and includes several veteran stars including McGrath, Seamus Callanan and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher.
A Tipperary GAA explained: “A number of players who are currently unavailable due to injury have not been included at this point. The team management will continue to assess further potential panel members prior to the commencement of the Allianz Hurling League in early 2023.”
TIPPERARY SHC PRE-LEAGUE PANEL: Cathal Barrett (Holycross Ballycahill), Conor Bowe (Moyne Templetuohy), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Cashel King Cormacs), Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens), Seamus Callanan, John Campion, Pauric Campion (all Drom & Inch), Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore Castleiney), Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Joe Fogarty (Moneygall), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Enda Heffernan (Clonoulty Rossmore), Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s), Mark Keogh (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Jake Morris, Conor McCarthy (both Nenagh Éire Óg), Dan McCormack (Borris Ileigh), Brian McGrath, John McGrath, Noel McGrath (all Loughmore Castleiney), Shane Neville (Cratloe, Clare), Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), Gearóid O’Connor (Moyne Templetuohy), Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny), Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs), James Quigley (Kiladangan), Gavin Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane), Jack Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore), Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers), Seán Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Alan Tynan (Roscrea).
