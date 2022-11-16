New Dublin GAA jersey unveiled as fans divided over ‘awful’ design
Dublin GAA fans have had mixed reactions to the team’s new jersey for the 2023 season.
The new shirt - a blue top with navy sleeves, collar - and shoulders, replaces their current jersey which was introduced two years ago.
The design was unveiled on social media this morning and is set to go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 17 November.
AIG remain the shirt sponsor for the final year of their five-year contract extension with the county that was signed in 2018.
While some Dubs took a liking to the new jersey, many others had negative opinions on the new kit and said it was the “worst” the team has ever had.
𝑰𝒕'𝒔 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆!— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 16, 2022
Presenting...the new Dublin GAA jersey 👕🙌#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/7dnOzr7yLK
“Doesn't look great. It looks a bit dull,” one person said.
Another wrote: “Meh I think I prefer the older ones... looks like a lads’ vacation shirt.”
Someone else added: “Fairly boring. Not the best effort. Like what a four-year-old would colour, if they were fed up colouring. You could put a bit more effort into it.”
And another person said: “This is objectively an awful jersey”.
Others defended the design, saying the jersey looked “quite nice and clean.”
Read more
“Beautiful jersey, absolutely miles ahead of last few...” someone tweeted.
Another said: “That is tops. Dunno why anyone’s complaining (sic)”.
Someone else wrote: “#upthedubs absolutely stunning”.
Speaking at the launch of the new jersey, Marketing Manager Tomas Quinn said: “Dublin GAA are delighted to release our new jersey which will be worn by teams across all four codes of Dublin GAA.
“We are fortunate to have great partners in AIG, O’Neills and Elverys to work with and look forward to seeing the jersey in action in the coming seasons.”
