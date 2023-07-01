Monaghan beat Armagh in dramatic penalty shoot-out to book place in All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Armagh 0-14 Monaghan 0-14 – Monaghan win 9-8 on penalties

Monaghan players Jack McCarron, left, and Conor McManus celebrate after victory over Armagh in the penalty shoot-out of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

An epic duel – in terms of length at least – between Ulster heavyweights has ended in the tightest of victories for Monaghan after a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Aidan Forker opened the scoring after 39 seconds with a wonderful point from range for Armagh, but it wasn’t a foretaste of what was to come. The next three shots all went wide as both sides pulled everybody behind the ball once they surrendered possession.

Scoring chances were at a premium but Conor McCarthy and then Jack McCarron – who had missed his first chance – found pockets of space to kick a brace from distance.

McCarron was a handful for Paddy Burns and when his long-range effort rebounded off the post, Gary Mohan was first to react and fisted the ball over the bar in the 16th minute, two minutes after Rian O’Neill had equalised with his second converted free.

Eighteen minutes elapsed before the first memorable play. Andrew Murnin brilliantly fielded an Ethan Rafterty kick-out. He spotted Rory Beggan 45 metres off his line and kicked it to Greg McCabe. But he fumbled the ball which allowed Beggan time to get back and eventually Conor Boyle executed a wonderful steal on Rory Grugan who received the ball from McCabe.

Three minutes after he scored his second point from play, Gary Mohan was down at the other end to block a goal-bound shot from Stefan Campbell. Though Rian O’Neill missed the subsequent 45, essentially it was his frees which kept Armagh in touch — he converted three and combined with a mark from Andrew Murnin gave Armagh a one-point advantage after 28 minutes.

Monaghan wasted two chances to kick the equalling point before the interval. Frees from either flank from Mohan and Michael Bannigan fell short.

Thus, after a turgid opening half Armagh were 0-6 to 0-5 ahead at the break. Not surprisingly by then a sizeable portion of the official attendance of 57,570 were already on the way home.

Within five minutes of the resumption, Monaghan introduced veteran Conor McManus but Armagh started the half better and again Boyle had to be at his sharpest to repel a couple of promising Armagh attacks.

However, within three minutes of his introduction McManus made a telling contribution with a marvellous free near the Hogan Stand touchline. But straight from the kick-out O’Neill replied with an equally audacious free from near the Cusack Stand touchline.

For the first time in the game Monaghan started to turn the screw on Ethan Rafferty’s re-starts and were rewarded with a brace from Gary Mohan — his third from play — and a McCarron free. But Aidan Forker replied almost immediately with his second long range point of the contest to tie for the eighth time.

With 20 minutes of normal time left Conor McCarthy’s third point of the contest put Monaghan in front. But really there was no separating them as they exchanged points down the final straight. However, the intensity levels increased several notches with both defences creaked under the relentless pressure.

Stefan Campbell set up Armagh substitute Conor Turbitt for a goal chance but Beggan saved at the expense of a 45, which O’Neill.

At the other end a magnificent fetch from Darren Hughes set up an opportunity for Michael Bannigan but his rasping shot cleared the crossbar.

It was 0-11 each before Conor McManus gave Monaghan back the lead with five minutes left. Eight minutes after he was introduced Armagh withdrew Jemar Hall who appeared to be suffering from an eye injury. It was almost inevitable that Armagh would equalise. A long delivery from Aidan Forker was tipped over by Murnin in the 70th minute.

Monaghan substitute Sean Jones was black carded for a trip on Stefan Campbell in the first minute of the three minutes of injury-time and Armagh attempted to play keep ball before creating an opportunity to score the winning point.

At the death an Ethan Rafferty pass put Conor Turbitt into space, but he was flattened immediately by a shoulder. In some circumstances the referee might have awarded a free. But Conor Lane was unsighted and by the time Turbitt recovered time was up. For the second year in a row Armagh were involved in extra time in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

They had an extra man for the first seven minutes of extra time, and though they immediately took the lead through Ross McQuillan they then retreated into their own half and allowed Monaghan uncontested possession. When they did break free Rory Grugan and Shane McPartlan hit two poor wides.

Just as Jones rejoined the action Conor McManus converted a free to level the game for the 13th time. Armagh had squandered a golden opportunity as the teams completed the first half of extra time level — 0-13 each.

Only one score for each side was pointed in the second period of extra time, O’Neill scoring the last for Armagh after a frantic trading of possession between sides happy to hand-pass the ball and play for enough time to deny the opposition time to score. But Monaghan got their late chance to level the game again, a free by McManus put straight between the posts.

After a dramatic sudden death penalty shoot-out, Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan saved Armagh’s tenth penalty to prevail.

Scorers – Armagh: R O’Neill 0-6 (4f, 145), A Murnin 0-3 (1m), A Forker, R Grugan (1f) 0-2 each, R McQuillan 0-1. Monaghan: C McManus 0-4 (3f) C McCarthy, G Mohan 0-3 each, J McCarron 0-2 (1f), M Bannigan 0-2.