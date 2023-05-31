Meath legend Bernard Flynn hits out at Royal chiefs over a decade of decline

Bernard Flynn has claimed Meath footballers could fall even further adrift without an injection of leadership

Bernard Flynn has claimed Meath footballers could fall even further adrift without an injection of leadership in the higher echelons of the county board.

The Royals face Down this Saturday but instead of jousting for All-Ireland glory, as the two counties did in 1991, they will be squaring off in the second-tier Tailteann Cup.

“This hasn’t happened overnight,” Flynn declared. “We’ve let it slip, and it’s our own fault. I mean, lack of work going back years has been well documented.

“But the biggest single thing over the last 10 years, I strongly believe, and I think it could be the very same in Down . . . the leadership at the very, very top of a county has to be proper, has to be right.

“It has to be spot on and you have to have someone seriously capable of pulling the county together in the right areas, with the right structures, that everyone is buying into from top to bottom. We have not had that, and we haven’t had that calibre of person,” he claimed.

Two members of the county board executive, when contacted, declined to comment.

Meath are now managed by Colm O’Rourke, Flynn’s former partner in a celebrated full-forward line. A sixth-place finish in Division 2 coupled with an early provincial exit to Offaly consigned the new manager and his team to the Tailteann Cup; they have already qualified for the knockout stages ahead of Saturday’s Parnell Park clash.

“I’d say it was a tougher challenge than probably Colm realised himself,” Flynn surmised. “You’ve got to have so many structures and so many things right at the top for things to work. And everyone pulling together. That has not been the case.”