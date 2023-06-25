Mayo beat Connacht rivals Galway to book place in All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Mayo 1-10 Galway 0-12

Aidan O'Shea celebrates after Mayo's All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final win over Galway at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mayo's propensity for living dangerously manifested once more in Pearse Stadium where they clung on precariously in an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final that they had a firm grip of just 15 minutes earlier.

At that stage they were ahead by 1-9 to 0-9 with that notorious Salthill wind at their backs as they played into the city end. Surely enough to see them home comfortably.

But this is Mayo, a team rarely easy on themselves, and for the last two of the four minutes of added time allowed for by referee Sean Hurson they lived dangerously with Cillian McDaid twice threatening goals from touches he got in the crowded goalmouth.

The second of those threatened most with Eoghan McLaughlin clearing his lines after McDaid had punched a John Daly punt into a very inviting position.

They survived but having quickly closed a five-point interval deficit within the opening minutes of the second half, they allowed Galway to hang in for too long.

Still, it was a win, the fourth time in five years now that they have knocked Galway out of the championship, and after the trauma of last weekend they'll take it without too much over-analysis.

Mayo's David McBrien celebrates his goal during the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final win over Galway at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Galway can reflect on the loss at half-time of Damien Comer, an injury doubt all week after missing the Armagh game, but whose first half presence was a real problem for Mayo.

Without him, their attack lacked direction with Shane Walsh virtually anonymous after the break. It hasn't been a good follow up season after 2022 for Walsh.

It was the toil of McDaid, Peter Cooke and John Maher which primarily kept Galway in touch.

Having trailed by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break, Mayo were level within 43 minutes, when full-back David McBrien played a smart interchange with Aidan O'Shea to leave Connor Gleeson with no chance from short range.

Mayo got Cillian O'Connor on just after that and he provided the lead point, 1-6 to 0-8, while Paddy Durcan, operating in a sweeping role for much of it, put them two clear just after Matthew Tierney had been denied by Colm Reape after Sean Kelly had put him through at the other end.

Kelly had also been an injury doubt beforehand but started, even if he looked uncomfortable in his movement.

Mayo had got out of the blocks early and Tommy Conroy, recalled to start as one of four personnel changes announced beforehand, looked lively, clipping over a point as they led by 0-3 to 0-1 after seven minutes.

Kevin McLoughlin, one of the recalled quartet, added the third point but they failed to score again as the impact of the wind was felt.

That presented real difficulty for Reape to hit his targets off kick-outs and by the end of the half they had conceded eight, two over the sideline, allowing Galway to establish a platform. Overall they retained just seven of their 20 kick-outs throughout.

Mayo played with seven defenders for much of it but they were always vulnerable to the ball over the top and Comer, inevitably, caused most problems.

He could have had a goal when he claimed a Conroy delivery from a sideline in the 10th minute and let off a shot instantly which Reape saved just after a point where he barged through a gap and before setting John Maher up for a 0-4 to 0-3 lead.

His loss then for the second half was significant, given the season he has been having.

One of the big turning points was Jordan Flynn's crunching tackle on Galway substitute Ian Burke which led to a Tommy Conroy point - he was involved three times in the counterattack - and a three-point lead, 1-9 to 0-9, on 58 minutes.

Galway went almost half-an-hour without a score, from the last five minutes of the first half and added time to the 55th minute when Paul Conroy pointed.

But their real regret lies back in Carrick-on-Shannon seven days earlier when they got themselves into this position in the first place.

Scorers - Mayo: D McBrien 1-0, P Durcan, T Conroy, R O'Donoghue (1f) all 0-2 each, K McLoughlin, C O'Connor, J Carr, S Coen all 0-1 each. Galway: S Walsh 0-4 (4fs), J Maher, M Tierney (1m) 0-2 each, P Cooke, P Conroy, D Comer, C McDaid all 0-1 each.

Galway: C Gleeson; J Glynn, S Fitzgerald, J McGrath; S Kelly, J Daly, C Hernon; P Conroy, J Maher; J Heaney, C McDaid, P Cooke; M Tierney, D Comer, S Walsh. Subs: I Burke for Comer (h-t), C Sweeney for Heaney ((48), R Finnerty for Hernon (62), T Culhane for Cooke (69).

Mayo: C Reape; S Callinan, D McBrien, J Coyne; S Coen, K McLoughlin, E McLaughlin; D O'Connor, P Durcan; J Doherty, J Carney, J Flynn; R O'Donoghue, A O'Shea, T Conroy. Subs: E Hession for Doherty (h-t), C ORConnor for McLoughlin (45), M Ruane for Carney (60), J Carr for O'Shea (62), D McHugh for Coyne (72).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).