Mattie Kenny steps down as Dublin senior hurling manager after four-year stint

Mattie Kenny’s four-year stint as Dublin hurling manager has ended after the Galway native announced he is stepping down.

Kenny, who won two All-Ireland club titles with Cuala, made the announcement yesterday, leaving a large managerial vacancy to be filled in Leinster hurling.

The Dubs struggled in this year’s championship, being beaten to an All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final spot by Wexford on score difference, finishing fourth in the Leinster championship table.

The highlights of Kenny’s reign included Leinster SHC victories over Galway in 2019 and ‘21, and he brought Dublin to an All-Ireland quarter-final last season, where they were beaten by Cork.

“Managing the Dublin senior hurling team for the last four years has been a great privilege and honour for me,” Kenny said in a statement today.

“We worked tirelessly in the effort to bring success to the county and our passionate band of Dublin supporters.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and thank the Dublin County Board, the management committee and great staff and stewards in Parnell Park for their unwavering support for me and my management team and players during our tenure.

“I want to acknowledge and thank every member of my management team and backroom team for the massive contribution and commitment you have given to the preparation of the team during this period.

“I would like to thank our loyal supporters and “The Friends of Dublin Hurling” for your massive support for the team, both in Parnell Park and at our away games all around the country.”

Thoughts will now turn as to who could succeed him in one of hurling’s big-ticket managerial jobs. Cuala boss and former Kilkenny player Eddie Brennan - who defeated Kenny in his capacity as Laois manager in the 2019 All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals - is one of the favourites to succeed him.

Former Clare and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald could also make a return to the men’s sidelines should he decide to move to the capital and leave his current post as Cork camogie manager.

"Mattie has made an enormous contribution to Dublin GAA winning two All-Ireland senior club hurling titles with Cuala,” said Dublin County Committee Chairman Mick Seavers.

“In his time in charge of the senior hurling team we had some memorable wins and a first Leinster final appearance in seven years in 2021.

“I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over the last four years for Dublin GAA.

“The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Mattie and his management team shortly.”