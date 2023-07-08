Marty Morrissey takes to his feet on way to Croker for All-Ireland gig

The TV favourite was spotted happily chatting to fans and smiling as he made his way towards Croker for the big game

Marty Morrissey took to his feet as he made his way to Croke Park this afternoon to commentate on the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals.

In the wake of the car controversy that he found himself engulfed in this week, the popular RTE broadcaster was seen marching in the sunshine along Jones Road on his way to the Limerick V Galway clash.

Carrying an FBD sponsored sports bag, the TV favourite was spotted happily chatting to fans and smiling as he made his way towards Croker for the big game.

He appeared to have left the awkward last few days behind him after apologising when he admitted he had been given a loan of a Renault car for five years which he has since returned.

The “ad hoc arrangement” had not been approved by RTÉ and, in a statement, Morrissey explained that he was offered the car during work at Renault garage where he was conducting interviews with GAA “personalities.”

“I did not seek a fee for this engagement. I saw it as GAA-related, interacting with former players who I knew well. Many of the GAA-related engagements I do, I do at no cost,” said Morrissey.

“As I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car. I accepted this offer. The situation carried over informally for a number of years.

However, Joe Brolly, Seán Kelly MEP and others in GAA circles have defended Marty and come out in support of the RTE broadcaster.

Derry legend Joe Brolly said he had no problem with his actions.

He wrote: “I can’t see a single thing that Marty has done wrong.”

Former GAA President Seán Kelly agreed, imploring certain individuals to take it easy.

“Neither do I. No different to anybody doing some work outside of their full-time job. He got the use of a car in lieu of being paid - what’s the big deal ?

"Like someone picking spuds for a farmer and gets a bag to take home instead of money. Steady on now lads!” he said.

Senator Timmy Dooley also said he wasn’t referring to Marty Morrissey when he asked RTE management about car loans in the Oireachtas committee hearings.

Mr Dooley feels a diversion tactic has been put in place.

“In his case, he's not getting a car allowance. And so, his situation didn't relate to the question that was asked. And neither is he a car ambassador.

“So, I'm sort of somewhat confused as to why RTÉ management decided to create a situation for Marty that required him to come out now and clarify the situation,” Mr Dooley added.

Comedian Seamus Stackpoole came out in support of Morrissey, capturing the zeitgeist by posting a funny meme of Kevin Hart being carried away by his partner, which he captioned:

“Ireland’s collective reaction to Marty Morrissey being brought into the RTÉ scandal.”

As well as the All-Ireland hurling semi-final Marty is back on air tomorrow to commentate for the camogie quarter final.

He will also stand in for Ryan Tubridy with the August Bank Holiday edition of his show next month.