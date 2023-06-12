Limerick’s Darragh O’Donovan hits out at lack of water-breaks

Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick celebrates after the Munster GAA Hurling Championship Final match between Clare and Limerick at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Limerick midfielder Darragh O’Donovan has questioned the absence of a water-break during yesterday’s Munster SHC final victory over Clare, given the stifling heat in the Gaelic Grounds

“Why wasn’t there one today?” he asked. “We’re amateur players going back to work tomorrow morning. Someone gets dehydrated there, someone collapses … who’s going to be held accountable then?

“I would say there might be a need to look at a water-break there. It doesn’t have to be a situation where you have people talking about doing tactics.

“But professional athletes can have them in an FA Cup final. Why can’t we have the same as amateurs?”

O’Donovan and his Limerick team-mates completed a Munster five-in-a-row as they came out on top by a point in a titanic struggle with Clare who were bidding to end a 25-year wait for a provincial crown. The reigning All-Ireland champions now go forward to the All-Ireland SHC semi-final and manager John Kiely says he is confident that two-time Hurler of the Year, Cian Lynch, will have a role to play when they play that game in four weeks’ time.

“Cian, in fairness, has done really well the last two, three weeks,” explained Kiely, still unbeaten in a final as Limerick manager.

“His injury has taken a lot longer for him to recover from than any of us might have expected but he had two serious injuries back-to-back last year. All I know is that his trajectory is very much on the upward curve and we now have a fantastic opportunity with Cian to take him to the next level in the next three weeks. I’m sure you’re going to see him in Croke Park in four weeks’ time and by God, a hungrier player won’t be on our panel in four weeks’ time than Cian Lynch will be.”

Meanwhile, Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng hailed the character of his side following their dramatic Leinster SHC final win over Galway.

Lyng’s side coughed up an eight-point lead and trailed by two in the final seconds, before Cillian Buckley popped up with a last-gasp winning goal to hand Kilkenny a first piece of silverware in the post-Brian Cody era.

Kilkenny have a four-week break before their All-Ireland semi-final on July 9, which gives the likes of Adrian Mullen, Richie Reid and Martin Keoghan time to recover.

“I think you could see the character of those fellas coming through today – I’m so delighted,” said Lyng.

“I thought it would have been hard luck to lose it. I’m just thrilled for the group that they kept fighting and going to the end.”