Limerick keep All-Ireland four in-a-row dream alive after semi-final surge blows Galway away

They will contest their fifth All-Ireland final in six seasons in two weeks’ time against the winners of today’s second semi-final between Clare and Kilkenny

For the second season in a row, and the third time since 2020, John Kiely’s side proved too good for Galway. Though they trailed Galway by six points after 25 minutes, Limerick outscored the Tribesmen by 1-18 to 0-6 from there to the finish.

Aaron Gillane was again their top scorer with a 2-6 contribution and his second goal in the 46th minute, which put Limerick four points clear, was a crucial score. Equally significant was a save Limerick corner-back Mike Casey made to stop a certain Brian Concannon goal five minutes before the break.

Though the result was anticipated it was still a bitterly disappointing end to Henry Shefflin’s second season in charge of Galway. His team ought to have won the Leinster title which would have meant avoiding Limerick in the semi-final but in the clutch moments yesterday they were found wanting.

Featuring in their sixth semi-final in a row Limerick were captained by the recalled Cian Lynch in the absence of injured centre-back Declan Hannon. Gearóid McMcInerney switched to the full-back line to mark Gillane but the Galway defence was breached after just four minutes.

Referee James Owens played an excellent advantage after a foul of David Reid who managed to get the sliotar away to Tom Morrissey who spotted Gillane isolated on the edge of the square. He outfielded Dáithí Burke and buried it past Éanna Murphy.

It was a rare moment of joy for the All-Ireland champions in the first 30 minutes in a pulsating contest. Galway responded in the best way imaginable to that early setback, hitting the next four points to lead by one point (0-6 to 1-2) after 11 minutes.

A Gillane free broke the sequence but it was a short-lived reprieve as Galway constructed a brilliant goal in the 13th minute. Concannon, who lined out at wing-forward, was causing havoc and he combined with Kevin Cooney to create the opening for Cathal Mannion who set had a lot of work to do to beat Nickie Quaid.

Limerick’s cause wasn’t helped by wayward shooting — they hit seven first-half wides though Galway almost caught up with them with six. But the Galway goal certainly changed the trajectory of the contest.

Such was the pressure on the Limerick defence that they conceded a succession of frees which Evan Niland converted — by half-time he had converted seven placed balls. Gearóid Hegarty, who lined out at wing-forward, and Kyle Hayes did contribute points for Limerick but by the 27th minute Galway were in control, leading by 1-12 to 1-6.

A Pádraic Mannion steal on Séamus Flanagan in the 27th minute as he was about to shoot for a point epitomised the pattern of the match — or so we thought.

But in the closing 10 minutes of the half — there were two minutes of injury-time played — the contest changed dramatically.

Galway looked to be in for a second goal four minutes from the break when Kevin Cooney put Concannon through but though his shot beat Quaid it struck Casey’s outstretched hurl and rebounded to safety.

It was the signal for Limerick to up their game. The All-Ireland championship suddenly found their mojo, outscoring Galway 0-6 to 0-1 in the latter stages of the half to close the gap to a point in arrears (1-13 to 1-12) at the break.

So, despite playing most of the hurling in the first half Galway only led by the minimum at the break.

A Séamus Flanagan point soon after the break levelled the game and it was nip and tuck in the early stages of the third quarter though Jack Grealish and Flanagan were both booked in the 40th minute following a tussle. But the initial free to Limerick stood and Gillane’s conversion — after a Hawk-Eye ruling — gave Limerick the lead for the first time since the fifth minute.

A majestic point from Tom Morrissey from the Cusack Stand sideline extended the lead to two points before Cooney made it a one-point game again.

But Limerick were beginning to win the key battles and they struck a decisive blow in the 46th minute.

In his first big contribution a delicate pass from Cian Lynch put Hegarty through, he unselfishly linked up with Gillane whose first effort crashed off the crossbar but Pádraic Mannion’s attempted clearance went straight back to Gillane who made no mistake second time around.

Niland replied with a Galway free but missed another as their scoring rate completely dropped off — they only managed 0-3 in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

This was primarily down to the fact that their puck-out strategy completely unravelled with the Limerick half-back line and midfield now utterly dominant.

A 58th-minute point from David Reidy meant every Limerick forward had scored from play and it completed a sequence of four unanswered points from the champions to leave them seven clear in the 60th minute.

Limerick controlled the business end of the contest even if this wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard.

The official attendance was 59,739, an increase of 7,000 on the corresponding fixture last year. But after a glorious first half the second was most disappointing. The poverty of Galway’s challenge was underlined by the fact that they scored just five points after the break whereas Limerick had 12 different scorers overall as they produced their most accomplished performance of the season.

Scorers – Limerick: A Gillane 2-6 (0-5f); D Byrnes 0-3 (3f); K Hayes, G Hegarty, T Morrissey, S Flanagan, P Casey 0-2 each; D O’Donovan, D Reidy, C O’Neill, G Mulcahy, C Lynch 0-1 each. Galway: E Niland 0-9 (9f); C Mannion 1-1; B Concannon, C Whelan 0-3 each; K Cooney, T Monaghan 0-1 each.

Limerick: N Quaid; B Nash, D Morrissey, M Casey; W O’Donoghue, D Byrnes, K Hayes, D O’Donovan, C Lynch; T Morrissey, D Reidy, G Hegarty; S Flanagan, A Gillane, P Casey. Subs: C O’Neill for Morrissey (56), G Mulcahy for Casey (67), C Boylan for Hegarty (68), A English for O’Donovan, O O’Reilly for Flanagan (both 70+3).

Galway: E Murphy; D Morrissey, G McInerney J Grealish; P Mannion, D Burke, S Linnane; R Glennon, J Cooney; C Fahy, C Mannion, B Concannon; C Whelan, K Cooney, E Niland. Subs: T Monaghan for Glennon (50), C Cooney for Linnane (53), L Collins for Concannon (63), F Burke for Fahy (67).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).