Limerick homecoming sees 15,000 fans welcome four-in-a-row hurling heroes

One of the first to take up a vantage point was 14-year-old Nikki Hayes, from Ballylanders.

Limerick supporters during the homecoming celebrations of the Limerick All-Ireland Senior Hurling Champions at Pery Square in Limerick. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

After the feast of hurling served up in Croke Park on Sunday, Limerick supporters regrouped this evening in the centre of the Treaty City where their four-in-a-row heroes were given a rousing welcome home.

The homecoming party in Pery Square drew an estimated 15,000 fans who rocked the summer's evening in salute to their imperious hurling champions. Earlier the team were accorded a civic reception at the City Art Gallery.

Nikki, who is a wheelchair user, travels to all the Limerick games with her mum, Siobhan.

"We were in Croke Park and had a great view from the section for wheelchair users,” said the schoolgirl.

Nikki, who will be going into third year in Scoil Pol in Kilfinnane in September, was confident of a win on Sunday, but admitted to having a few doubts after Kilkenny drew ahead in the first half.

"I predicted before the game that we would win by eight points. I was only a point out, but I must confess I was a bit nervous at times during the first half."

Siobhan Hayes said: "We go to all the Limerick games, the League and the Championship. The facilities for people in wheelchairs at Croke Park are fantastic and they are very good also at the Gaelic Grounds, Semple Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"We stayed in Dublin last night after the game and we came straight here to the homecoming on our way back to Ballylanders.”

Anita Ryan said she would not miss the homecoming for anything and wanted to say 'thanks' to a great team.

Meanwhile Brigid Mullins, who lives in Kilbeheny, on the Limerick, Cork, Tipperary border, said: "I have the place covered with green and white Limerick flags, so all the neighbours across the border in Cork and Tipp can see who rules in hurling.”

It was an emotional All-lreland final day as her brother Monty Tierney, who travelled to all the Limerick games with her, died two years ago.

"I have his name on my flag which I carry to all the games," she said.

She said the Limerick team once again demonstrated their “never say die” character.

"They stuck to their process. It would be great if Kerry beat the Dubs on Sunday and to have the two cups, the MacCarthy and Sam Maguire here in Munster," she said.

Pat O'Carroll, who was easy to pick out on Hill 16 during the game, wearing his green and white sombrero, is already eyeing-up a five-in-a-row as he welcomed the team home in Pery Square.

Limerick supporters at home-coming celebrations in Pery Square. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"One of the lads picked up the sombrero on holidays. We had great craic on the Hill. We had to be here tonight to see it out before the drive for five kick starts," said Pat.

Linda Nady, from Monagea, was accompanied by her sons Fionn (11) and Paddy (6).

"I drove up with the two boys and it was a day they'll always remember," she said.

The fans’ love and appreciation for their team was returned by Limerick captain Cian Lynch who told the cheering crowd: "Ye are the greatest supporters in the land. Ye'll never know what the support ye give means to the team."

A spokesman for Limerick City and County Council explained the decision to impose a €2 per person online entry charge to the homecoming, saying: "This charge is for the purposes of managing and preparing for the number of supporters attending."

However, there were no complaints of supporters being turned away.

The Mayor of Limerick City and County, Cllr Gerald Mitchell, told the cheering crows: "It's time to party. Luimneach Abú. Now we have back-to-back wins over the Cats. This was a stunning victory by an amazing team of young men. The four-in-a-row is an amazing achievement."

Chairman of Limerick GAA county board Seamus McNamara said: "We are beyond delighted at having equalled the record of four-in-a-row and it is a mark of the character, strength and dedication of this team led by John Kiely."

The warm-up entertainment was provided by acts including Anna's Anchor, singer songwriter Michael Maloney and DJ Jen Payne.

Master of ceremonies was sports broadcaster Liam Ahern.

The team have been based at the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare since they arrived back by train to Colbert Station on Sunday night.

The hotel owners, the Fitzgerald family, have a long association with the GAA.

Conor Fitzgerald, who won three under 21 All-Ireland hurling medals with Limerick, said: "It was an honour to host the team and help them celebrate their win among their own back in Limerick on Sunday night. They were joined by their partners and family members and they had a buffet meal before enjoying a night of song and music. They stayed Sunday night and will stay again tonight.

"Lots of supporters have been calling all day to meet and congratulate the team members. They are the most obliging sports people you could ever hope to meet and they accommodated everybody who wanted to get photos and autographs. They deserve every accolade they get."