Limerick book Munster final spot with one-point win over Cork

Limerick 3-25 (34) Cork 1-30 (33)

Limerick's Peter Casey of Limerick in action against Declan Dalton of Cork at the Gaelic Grounds earlier this afternoon. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Rumours of Limerick’s demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated as the reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions booked their place in a fifth consecutive provincial final with this nail-biting defeat of Cork.

John Kiely’s men now meet Clare in the Munster final while Tipperary, surprisingly defeated by Waterford in Thurles, take the third All-Ireland place available to Munster teams.

It all means a heart-breaking championship eviction for Cork, beaten by the narrowest of margins in yet another Munster epic.

When Limerick secured their 14th National League title with almost casual authority against Kilkenny at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on April 9, this kind of scenario would have been unimaginable.

If anything, Kiely’s men looked like a team growing ominously in strength.

But that swagger has been shed in recent weeks and the tension was palpable around the Ennis Road here, both supporters mindful of the now huge significance of today’s outcome.

Limerick led 0-7 to 0-5 by the 14th minute, but Cork then caught fire with six unanswered points inside just four minutes. Cries of ‘Rebels, Rebels’ rang around the Gaelic Grounds, supporters in red clearly believing they were now getting on top of a seriously wounded animal.

Limerick had left twice hurler of the year, Cian Lynch, on the bench, Cathal O’Neill starting again after his outstanding display against Tipperary last Sunday.

But just when it seemed that the Munster and All-Ireland champions might be in big trouble, they struck for the first goal of the day.

It arrived on 22 minutes, Seamus Flanagan firing low under Patrick Collins after a wonderful fetch and offload by Aaron Gillane following one of those trademark slaloming left wing runs from Kyle Hayes.

That score was enough to bring Limerick level against the run of play and they duly bagged a second goal just after the half-hour, this time O’Neill the scorer. It came when Niall O’Leary ran into trouble trying to carry the ball out of defence, Flanagan forcing the turnover and a deft Will O’Donoghue offload then giving O’Neill an open run in on goal, the Limerick man batting past Collins easily.

The roars from the Limerick contingent in a 40, 847 attendance could probably be heard all the way over in Thurles where Tipperary’s half-time troubles drew gasps when announced over the stadium tannoy.

A couple of Gillane frees now pushed Limerick into a 2-12 to 0-15 lead, only for Cork to finish the half strongly with a Seamus Harnedy point and two Patrick Horgan frees, the sides going in level.

Limerick’s tightened circumstance had been italicised in a nervy opening, the champions leaking four wides in as many minutes from the first whistle.

But those goals really brought their confidence flooding back and they could have had another on 27 minutes, Gillane kicking the sliotar against the butt of an upright after it had gone to ground in a tussle between the Patrickswell man and Cork captain, Sean O’Donoghue.

A third Limerick goal then came on 44 minutes when Cork captain, Sean O’Donoghue, pulled Gillane to the ground after the Patrickswell made yet another miraculous catch and referee, James Owens, had no hesitation in awarding a penalty.

Diarmaid Byrnes duly buried it and, just seconds later, Tim O’Mahony missed a gilt-edged goal chance for the Rebels, blazing wide after substitute, Brian Hayes, got a lovely touch to a Shane Kingston effort that was falling short.

Gearoid Hegarty was now becoming an increasingly influential figure around the Limerick half-forward line while Gillane, clearly, was causing consternation inside.

Limerick’s lead was out to seven points on the hour when the excellent Patrick Horgan swung one-handed to the Limerick net, Nickie Quaid just failing to keep the ball out.

That meant a nail-biting finish, Flanagan blazing a 72nd-minute goal chance over the bar at the Ennis Road end and Cork sub, Conor Lehane, then shooting wide at the other end, the Rebels desperately in need of another green flag.

It ended with scenes of huge celebrations in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick so close to championship eviction but now right back at the business end of this championship.

SCORERS: Limerick – D Byrnes 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1 free), S Flanagan 1-3, A Gillane 0-5 (0-2 frees), C O’Neill 1-0, D O’Donovan and G Hegarty 0-3 each, T Morrissey 0-2, B Nash, D Hannon, K Hayes, W O’Donoghue and P Casey 0-1 each. Cork – P Horgan 1-14 (0-11 frees), D Fitzgibbon and S Harnedy 0-4 each, D Dalton 0-3 (0-2 frees), S Kingston 0-2, R Downey, L Meade and T O’Mahony 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: N Quaid, M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash, D Byrnes, D Hannon, K Hayes, D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue, G Hegarty, C O’Neill, T Morrissey, A Gillane, S Flanagan, P Casey. Subs – R English for Hannon (53 mins), D Reidy for O’Neill (57 mins), C Coughlan for Casey (64 mins), G Mulcahy for Casey (65 mins), C Lynch for O’Donovan (67 mins),

CORK: P Collins, N O’Leary, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue, G Millerick, C Joyce, R Downey, B Roche, L Meade, T O’Mahony, D Fitzgibbon, D Dalton, S Kingston, P Horgan, S Harnedy. Subs – B Hayes for Roche (39 mins), C Lehane for O’Mahony (53 mins), E Twomey for Meade (59 mins),

Referee – J Owens (Wexford).