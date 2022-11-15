Leinster Council meet to begin investigation into Parnell Park row that spilled into the stand

Possible sanctions could be arrived at quickly this week once the CCC are in a position to identify the chief aggressors in the Parnell Park row. Photo: Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The investigation into the row that spilled into the stand in Parnell Park on Saturday afternoon as Oulart-The Ballagh were playing Naomh Barróg in a Leinster club IHC quarter-final has moved quickly, with the province’s Competition Controls Committee (CCC) convening a remote meeting last night to discuss the contents of the referee’s report and examine footage of the incident.

Dublin champions Naomh Barróg won the game on penalties after the sides were still level following extra-time. But their win has been overshadowed by the scenes which first captured players clashing close to the sideline on the seated stand side before erupting among the crowd. Punches were thrown and a hurley was used in one instance as a weapon.

Leinster CCC will base their investigation around the referee’s report and the footage which is widely available on social media once they are satisfied it is unedited.

Possible sanctions could be arrived at this week once the CCC are in a position to identify the chief aggressors in the row. It’s understood some preliminary work on that has already been done.

Leinster GAA chair Pat Teehan said the incident will be dealt with in a harsh but fair manner. The speed of the action has been prompted by the reaction to the scenes, with Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers calling for tougher sanctions against players, officials and supporters who engage in violence in and around the field of play.