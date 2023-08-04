Lar Corbett’s team of the year crowns hurling’s biggest achievers

My team of the year has a heavy green tint

So, it’s goodbye to inter-county hurling for this year and hello to the debate that will rage in pubs, GAA clubs and living rooms for the next few months.

Who is in the All-Star class of 2023? Where two outstanding candidates operate in the same position, we’re not shuffling them elsewhere, as we might on the pitch. With that condition in mind, here’s my Team of the Year.

1. Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

His puck-outs and distribution are now at Stephen Cluxton’s level. Brave, accurate and makes the right decisions all the time.

2. Mike Casey (Limerick)

Stepped up when Seán Finn’s loss looked like it might hole Limerick below the water line. Had two tough cruciate injuries. Won his individual battles throughout the year to earn his spot.

3. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

John Kiely values him in his top three. Consistent all year, with power and strength, and able to hurl out from the back. When Limerick struggled early in the semi-final, he was still on top of Conor Whelan. Huw Lawlor is among the best 15 hurlers in Ireland and will be an All-Star, but Morrissey is the best full-back right now.

Nickie Quaid

4. Barry Nash (Limerick)

When Limerick are struggling, they stick to their systems: working the ball out, breaking the tackle, drawing in the opposition before finding Aaron Gillane or creating room to shoot from distance. This depends on the lads who handle the most ball. In the absence of Declan Hannon, that was Nash.

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)

At half-time, Tom Phelan was a contender for man of the match, but in the last half hour, Byrnes dominated their exchanges. It typified Byrnes’ response to tough situations. A top championship scorer for a defender. For coaches, he’s proof there’s no need to overdo instructions. The way he holds the hurley, picks and strikes his frees – none of it is orthodox. Maybe everyone else should consider changing.

6. John Conlon (Clare)

Performed brilliantly all year. Physical, excellent at reading the game and has learned to use the ball to Clare’s advantage. Has driven Clare closest to Limerick, but they urgently need a solution in bringing their Munster championship mindset to Croke Park.

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Even among this team, Hayes is in another league. His point against Galway, carrying the ball 60 yards with four lads around him but unable to lay a glove on him, sums him up. There’s currently no one or no way to beat him. Will be one member of this group who, in years to come, will be mentioned among the best of all time.

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick)

From being the junior partner at the start of Limerick’s odyssey, he’s developed to be among the best players in the game. Links the play and drops in to fill holes when the half-back line drives up the field. If the linesman had spotted that flick off a Kilkenny hurler from his sideline five years ago and given the ’65, Limerick could be going for seven in a row.

Eoin Cody thinks ‘goal’ as soon as he gets the ball

9. David Fitzgerald (Clare)

One of very few who can physically match Limerick over a full game. Plays through knocks and injuries at the levels necessary. Breaks forward to score consistently in the space left when Tony Kelly and company drop deep.

10. Dan Morrissey (Limerick)

Let’s not pick a team based solely on the semi-final and final. Throughout the Munster championship, Morrissey was Limerick’s go-to man. Would they have beaten Waterford and Cork without him? They could have been gone in June without his contribution.

11. Cian Lynch (Limerick)

With Declan Hannon injured, who could step up? Lynch rediscovered himself and turned the tide against Galway and Kilkenny with his positioning, ball-handling and distribution. We’d forgotten this man is one of this generation’s best hurlers. His return to form makes next year scary for the chasing pack.

12. Shane O’Donnell (Clare)

Should be in the running for hurler of the year. He led Clare’s recovery in the semi-final, scoring a brilliant goal when it was badly needed. Good in the air on opponents who are five inches taller, he can’t do much more for Clare’s cause.

13. Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

His first goal against Galway on one of the game’s best defenders sums him up. His timing, physicality and hurling ability make him a starter on any team. Everyone knows what he’s going to do, yet no one can beat him.

14. Conor Whelan (Galway)

Yet again carried the Galway forward line. His similarity in style to the other two inside-forwards demonstrates the attributes required of the best in those positions. With Galway drifting, he fought to keep them competitive.

15. Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

Another Ballyhale hurler to be among the game’s best. Not many defenders have the strength and speed to stop him. Among the few forwards left who think ‘goal’ when the ball is in their area.

Too many from Limerick? Not enough from Kilkenny or Galway? I don’t think so. Let’s not forget: Limerick walked the league, won five in a row in Munster in an absolute dogfight, compared to a sedate Leinster championship.

Hurler of the Year – Aaron Gillane

Has always been vital to Limerick’s style. This year he stood out in their forward line. Accurate from the sideline, powerful with ball in hand and with the speed to get to cross-field deliveries, he has so much to offer. On top of that, he can beat the best in the air to gain possession from the more agricultural deliveries – and score goals.

Ref of the Year – John Keenan

For the second year in a row, he was the game’s best. Why it was his first and last final is a mystery to rank alongside why he was sidelined after last year’s Munster decider. Compared to the whistle-happy, sergeant-major-style reffing in the first half of the semi-finals, he made the final for players and fans. But there’s every chance the assessors think he did a poor job.

It’s been one hell of a hurling year. My wish for 2024? That the best matches on Saturdays are on a free-to-air channel. And yes, I’m going with Limerick for Liam yet again.

