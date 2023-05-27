Lar Corbett: Limerick’s dynasty could be about to come to an abrupt end

Champions face a Sunday showdown with Cork that will define their hopes

29 April 2023; Tom Morrissey of Limerick reacts after a missed chance during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

21 May 2023; Dan McCormack of Tipperary and Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick tussle during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Tipperary and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

12 February 2023; Conor Bowe of Tipperary takes a shot on goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Kilkenny and Tipperary at UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

21 May 2023; Dan McCormack of Tipperary and Gearóid Hegarty of Limerick tussle during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Tipperary and Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

29 April 2023; Tom Morrissey of Limerick reacts after a missed chance during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Did anyone see this coming at the start of the Championship?

Limerick’s attacking form has deserted them, while Tipperary, in their first year under Liam Cahill, have climbed the ladder to be truly competitive at hurling’s top table.

The champions need to change, or their dynasty could reach an abrupt end today. Tom Morrissey apart, the Limerick forward line is badly misfiring.

As teams step up to their level, man-marking their key men and matching their work rate around the middle third, it has left John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk struggling for answers.

Have they been too loyal to the tried and trusted? Limerick have not changed their method of play or personnel so far, and why would they when it worked for five years and throughout the League procession? But now their hand is being forced.

Last Sunday, Gearóid Hegarty was followed everywhere by Dan McCormack and Dan won the battle, hands down.

If any snapshot showed the difference between Limerick this year and last, it was the difference in Hegarty’s brilliant goal finish into the Killinan end versus Clare in last year’s Munster final and his weak effort last Sunday into the same goalmouth.

The goal chance was never on and, struggling for form, he forced the wrong option. It bounced meekly before dribbling wide, kind of summing up his and Limerick’s Munster Championship to date.

Read more Charlie Redmond: Serious stuff starts now for Dublin

Cian Lynch is trying hard, but it looks like his leg isn’t right and he can’t trust his hamstrings to go 100 per cent. It’s not possible to meander through the Munster Championship in that fashion. The Limerick full-forward line isn’t making the same runs we’re used to and winning 50/50 ball.

That leaves the ball in John Kiely’s court. He should have changed before the Tipp match, but now it looks like he must change and trust his panel. It might be time to start Conor Boylan at wing back and move Kyle Hayes into the forward line, and to trust the younger lads on their League form.

That they’re still in the Championship is a tribute to their spirit, but they need to find something today, having failed to in the three-week break before the Tipp match.

Cork have improved in fitness, speed and spirit. Yet their results to date will not deliver silverware. Again, they allowed Tony Kelly to roam last weekend, with different players trying to pick him up between the lines.

Before they reacted, Tony and Clare were rolling. If you need to hear the fire alarm before taking action, then the damage is usually done.

They need to nail their match-ups against Limerick. Cork have the players and panel but need to be more dogged and harder to play against.

The speed they have on the bench – in Alan Cadogan and Tim O’Mahoney – can win matches in the last 20 minutes against tiring back lines, but they’ve chosen not to employ this yet. Victory here will depend on the sidelines’ approaches. Whoever is brave in selection, gets the match-ups right and injects freshness and pace into the forward line at the right time will pull through.

The Munster Championship has delivered great matches, with two draws and three very tight games. On current form this looks another really tight one, but on the basis of home advantage, in front of a full house, we’ll tentatively go for Limerick. (Disclaimer: I changed my mind three times already on this, so maybe avoid having a bet – any result is possible.)

Elsewhere, Tipperary remain unbeaten heading into the Waterford clash. Their sideline has been brave in starting new players and throwing in lads off the bench like Conor Bowe. They’ve adopted a horses-for-courses approach and changed their setup to match the opposition’s key men.

Combined with getting the ball into their playmakers’ hands at every opportunity, they’ve become really hard to play against.

Ronan Maher and Noel McGrath had close to 20 possessions each last Sunday. Barry Nash and Cian Lynch had half of that. Combined with the tactical cleverness and higher fitness levels, they deservedly stand on the brink of a Munster final.

What will Waterford bring? They’ve been in this position before and have not finished the round robin series well. If the players want to play for their manager, now is the time to do so.

They’ve had some bad luck with serious injuries and red cards to key men and some of the criticism seems overly personal.

I expect Waterford to return closer to the Limerick form and to tighten up, with more players in their own half, hoping to hit Tipp running the ball out on the break. They may well stay with Tipp past the 50-minute mark, but Tipperary have the greater motivation, better form and will win out.

Liam Cahill will be missing from the Tipp sideline today, which may be an appropriate sanction, but a four-week ban in the key part of the season? Are the men in black so sensitive that they can’t ignore a few strong words and get on with it?

James Owens got the rather obvious sideline call wrong, yet again, at a key moment, and Liam reacted. Jurgen Klopp did far worse on a bigger stage in front of a global audience. His suspension?

A one-match ban now and one-match ban next year. The officials could just choose to laugh this stuff off, diffuse the situation and get on with the game.

Any feedback is welcome. Reach me at Larcorbettsports.com