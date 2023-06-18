Lar Corbett: Kilkenny stay in the hunt for Limerick’s crown

Cats and Tribesmen are as good as Munster teams

Like the kids whose birthday falls on Christmas Day, all the hurling excitement was packed into one day last Sunday. Both provincial finals were decided in the last minute, one by a first-ever goal, the other by the referee.

Which match was better? Pre-game, Liam Sheedy was of the opinion Galway and Kilkenny were operating at a lower level than the Munster teams.

We in Munster seem to default to matches being classics if they’re close and have a big crowd, with the associated colour and excitement. But as exciting as the Munster final was, the better-quality hurling game was in Dublin.

Still, the 24,000 in Croke Park left the ground feeling empty. It lacked atmosphere. Galway and Kilkenny supporters have repeatedly done the cost equation on this; they know they’ll be in the knockout stages so choose to stay at home.

It’s time to get the Leinster final out of Croke Park, and if necessary move to home and away between Galway and Kilkenny, who look like they’ll be in the final for a few years to come.

Clare, meanwhile, decided to get as many of the saffron and blue in the gates closest to home and play in Limerick instead of Cork. That bit worked for them and made for a fantastic atmosphere, with 44,000 there.

The Munster Championship was great because Limerick have regressed a little and the rest have sharpened the chase. But the point stands: the Munster sides are not ahead of Galway and Kilkenny.

The dominant theme at present is Limerick’s ability to win the last 10 minutes. But in doing so, they rely on the opposition missing chances and the ref suffering temporary blindness. Limerick were delighted with the result, but the overall performance? When will another close victory become one too many?

In the year to date, they’ve lost to Clare by one, beat Waterford by two, won two matches by one point, and played a draw. On Sunday, they relied on Aaron Gillane. Powered on by a frozen Clare sideline and a Ronan Maher-made hurley, he dominated the first 50 minutes of the match. But they really need to get Cian Lynch back fit and travelling. The four-week break gives them every chance to do so.

Clare will be disgusted. Limerick went and won last year’s Munster final; this year Clare lost it through their own actions. Of their last four matches with Limerick, this was their worst performance on the line and field. They left two young players defending the 21 on their own, with no protection from the half-back line for 52 minutes. Having dodged that bullet, Clare still had many chances at the other end: 48 shots, of which they converted only 23. That it was some of their best, most experienced players missing chances is a real sickener. Tony Kelly’s lack of Munster medals is developing into a Rory McIlroy-type drought at the Majors.

At the other end, Cathal O’Neill and Adam English got Limerick over the line from the bench.

Right now, it looks like everyone can bring Limerick to the brink. But can anyone win the last 10 minutes against them? Teams need a plan for the first 60, but then a new plan to finish the job.

Of the teams remaining, Kilkenny are in the best shape to do that. Given the same chance as Clare, the Cats would have finished the job. They now have four weeks to get a few lads back and, crucially, they have the mettle for the battle. They have winners. They can come through in the last 10 minutes if given the chance. Eoin Cody told the absolute truth when accepting the cup: “There’s plenty of hurling in Leinster.”

Galway’s problem was the first two goals, not the last. The ease with which Walter Walsh, Hugh Lawlor and Mikey Butler ran the length of the field to score goals would be more suited to the upcoming Féile na Gael. Simply put, either Galway lack pace or their forwards don’t chase back hard enough. Looking in the background as Mikey Butler finished, I suspect the latter is the issue.

The good news is that this is easily fixed. There is nothing wrong with their overall spirit, they have repeatedly come back and closed large deficits through the championship.

One bolter from their subs bench and a small dose of luck may well be enough to rescue the year.

So to the All-Ireland series, launched with a cringe-inducing photo shoot in Waterford this week. This is what’s classified as hurling promotion. Sadly, the six senior clubs Carlow are picking from won’t have gained much from it.

The GAA president rightly praised the players and quality of hurling games, but when asked a harmless question on the GAAGO carry-on this week by Virgin Media’s Joe Caulfield, Mr McCarthy just dismissed it and walked away. Not even the courtesy of a no comment. What is he? A referee?

Unsurprisingly, RTÉ asked no such questions.

