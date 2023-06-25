Lar Corbett: Hurling needs to have a rethink to secure its future

If we’re truly serious about growing the game then sustained investment in kids’ coaching must be the priority

Now that we’re down to four in the race for Liam MacCarthy, it’s a good time to wonder when – if ever – we’ll see a new team break into that truly top bracket. Because the way things are going, we’ll be waiting an awful long time.

In places where hurling is strong, it’s a game that remains in decent health. The gap across the top six has narrowed further, with a handicap of three points covering Limerick, Kilkenny, Galway, Clare, Tipperary and Cork. But when will another county win an All-Ireland?

That’s an awfully small group of top-level teams to sustain long-term competitive action and, while the entertainment value of their clashes is immense, it’s masking the lack of progress elsewhere.

This is where the real problem lies. The gap between grades is the size of the Grand Canyon. The Tipp-Offaly match last weekend was no one-off.

Offaly’s problems are shared by other counties in lower-tier competitions. There aren’t sufficient numbers playing the game to create the depth of quality necessary to make progress. Individual clubs plug away, coaching young lads, doing their best to keep them interested, but hurling is really a game that exists in isolated pockets of the country.

Places like north Kerry and the Glens of Antrim keep a pulse beating against all odds, but counties in the lower tiers are typically picking from fewer than eight club teams. A large hurling club in Cork could field that many teams on its own.

But whatever about competing for honours, is there even enough numbers playing hurling to secure its future? Just because Limerick and Clare provide a humdinger every time means nothing for how widely the game is played.

If a couple more counties fall behind and there is no chance of new teams making the jump to Liam MacCarthy level, then what future does it have? For all the criticism of football’s entertainment value, new teams do arrive out of the blue at the top table, driven by thriving club scenes across most counties.

Promotion efforts have had little impact, and so the hurling landscape has chugged along, largely unchanged, for decades. Something must change.

Internationally, nations that dominate certain sports tend to share something in common: they have large numbers participating with motivation to achieve at the highest level. Think about the runners of Iten in Kenya or Bekoji in Ethiopia; the sprinters of Jamaica; the rugby players of New Zealand; the soccer players in Brazil or Argentina; the baseball players in the Dominican Republic.

In the hurling world, Ballyhale Shamrocks is an equivalent. There is a long list of examples where a relatively small population has regularly produced the world’s top performers over a long period.

Kerry and Kilkenny top the respective rolls of honour in football and hurling for the same reasons. How and why this occurs has been researched and documented by many with more expertise than me. The point for today: it’s possible for hurling too.

To create more Ballyhales would take engagement with every child and home in the parish, with sustained encouragement to play hurling from four years of age. The environment and the people must surround you with hurling every day, offering enjoyable coaching from a young age. There needs to be hurling fields and walls where lads can puck a ball anytime, any day.

We need youngsters to have early chances to play with the role models at senior level. It doesn’t necessarily require gyms, running tracks, development squads or experts in nutrition or S&C. But it does need almost religious levels of drive to keep pushing the game with youngsters as hurling is a tough game to get started.

GAAGO is a real-life example of what not to do. In the GAA, we use football and hurling in the same sentence, but they’re very different things. To get going in hurling – with the cost of helmets, sliotars and hurleys – is five times as expensive.

In conjunction with the hardware, we need hurling coaches linked to clubs who can drive the game in schools.

One Games Development Administrator to 20 clubs is like using a tube of Polyfilla to fill the Grand Canyon.

We need sustained investment in coaches who push the game every day in every school. It’s been done before: just look at Dublin football.

Where would the money come from? Well, we could stop building vast music stadiums for Ed Sheeran and company to play in.

There is no point having massive stadiums, centres of excellence and hotels if there are no hurlers to fill them.

What the international examples of successful sporting hotbeds point to is investment first and foremost in the children.

Leave the property development to the TDs. It’s time those in charge took real steps to promote the game from a young age, and leave the American football promotion to Mr Trump.