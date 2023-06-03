Lar Corbett: Clare to see they can pass their biggest examination

Cork have been condemned to repeat the same exams next year, with no reward for their defensive improvements.

29 April 2023; Peter Casey of Limerick in action against Adam Hogan of Clare during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 match between Limerick and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

15 May 2023; Cork players Darragh O'Sullivan, left, and Mark Howell celebrate after their side's victory in the oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

28 May 2023; Billy Nolan of Waterford in action against Seamus Callanan of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Tipperary and Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

28 May 2023; Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny is tackled by Rory O'Connor of Wexford during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Wexford and Kilkenny at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

28 May 2023; Joseph Cooney of Galway during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

As students around the country prepare to sit their summer exams, it’s a good time, halfway through the season, for a mid-term assessment on the contenders for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Clare and Limerick have navigated Munster with their form improving steadily all the time. Both have shown the required stomach for the fight, coming through tight tests.

Both have also lost key defenders in Seán Finn and Conor Cleary and, maybe, looking ahead to next week’s clash, the Banner can graduate from their province in first place.

Galway and Kilkenny have held back their best for the real exams, which begin next Sunday.

They didn’t need or want to invest too much in the mocks – the league or round-robin stages.

Next week will bring the first indication of whether they can find the five per cent improvement that’s needed from last year.

The All-Ireland champions will emerge from this quartet, but like the Leaving Cert, it’s a tough, draining process ahead, with a few surprise questions yet to be asked and answered.

Waterford and Wexford rescued a disastrous-looking season to earn a pass mark last Sunday, with displays of true pride in their jerseys.

Neither set of players deserved the personalised nature of the criticism as they worked through testing results. Similarly, both lost key players to injury and struggled to get their best men on the field.

What both counties plus Westmeath, Carlow, Offaly, Antrim and others could badly do with is investment in early-stage playing numbers and full-time hurling coaches in clubs.

Instead, the focus last week was on putting American Football goalposts in Croke Park in the slim hope that someday the big boys would come to play in the old country.

If so, I hope they put it on GAAGO to save us watching four hours of stop-go US sport.

This is another sideshow, like the handpass, the size of the bas and Joanne Cantwell’s questions. The real issue for hurling is getting more lads playing at a young age.

Cork have been condemned to repeat the same exams next year, with no reward for their defensive improvements.

Failure to kill off Tipperary when they had the momentum cost them dearly.

That the form book shows them just a point off Clare and Limerick may offer some relief when the study begins for 2024.

There is real hope for Cork’s U-20s, who take on Offaly in the All-Ireland final at Semple Stadium today. They have been the form team in that championship, for sure.

This Offaly side has huge skill levels and raw hurling talent, but they’re younger and lighter.

Several of the Cork players already look ready for senior, and they should triumph today to lift the mood in the county.

The Rebels didn’t complain last Sunday, but they were victims of harsh calls from referee James Owens.

The key game-changer was the penalty decision, which should have been a free-out. When a ref isn’t certain, then surely he has to err on the side of caution and not give a penalty.

Taking individuals out of it, there’s a general pattern in the career of the inter-county ref.

They come up from their county, having performed well at club level. The refereeing at various county finals on TG4 looks decent.

Then, having got a break, they perform well early on. The public like the efforts of, say, Thomas Walsh and John Keenan, in their early inter-county years.

On the field, you can still talk to such refs at this stage, maybe even get a laugh out of them.

But somewhere along the line, they fall foul of the assessors and stop getting matches unless they follow the fashionable rule of the day – this year it’s the handpass.

Last year, Keenan was a brilliant ref of the thrilling Limerick-Clare Munster final – yet, he didn’t get a game after that.

Something changes, and if the ref still wants to get matches, he has to play ball with head office.

Now any reasonable question, asked in a calm voice on the field, is met with the ball moved forward or cards waved. Ask a question and the answer, at best, is, “I can’t be seen talking to you.”

Success is no longer a good, free-flowing game of hurling. It’s a happy ref assessor and the quota of yellow cards being met.

GSOC are about as popular with the ordinary guards as the assessors are with referees.

Nowhere in this process are the views of managers, players or fans considered.

The result? We get games, and also teams’ future prospects, turning on make-believe penalties.