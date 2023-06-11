Lar Corbett: Clare to raise Banner against Limerick

Munster decider will go to the wire while Galway have the edge for Leinster glory

At Croke Park and the Gaelic Grounds today, the biggest prizes in hurling after the All-Ireland are on the line, with four teams now 100 per cent committed to winning.

As well as the provincial crowns, though, there’s the ultimate prize to consider, as today will have a huge effect on who lands the spoils next month.

All four teams will still be in the championship tonight, but is it possible to see the losers recovering to win the Liam MacCarthy? For Clare and Galway, the harsh truth is that it isn’t. They need to win today.

Clare have steadily improved under Brian Lohan’s reign. The in-fighting about training grounds, access to Cusack Park and what Davy will do next is done with.

There was a real risk they could have dropped their 2023 performance levels after last year’s exertions went unrewarded. Instead, they’ve stepped up their intensity and can claim to be the form team in the country right now.

Their mentality on the field represents the management team’s character and drive – it’s relentless.

Billy Connolly has a sketch where he explains how the history of the world was changed when the phrase “f*** off” was invented. He believed there’s no equivalent phrase, or more effective method, to ask someone to leave your company.

I only mention this in passing as the story goes that during a frank exchange of views on the sideline in last year’s championship encounter, Paul Kinnerk was invited to leave the Clare area with that phrase and the follow-up: “You didn’t f***ing invent the game.”

While of no great significance to the result, it does provide insight into the competitive spirit wired throughout this Clare side.

Lohan, John Conlon and company have a love for the championship fight, and they’ve steadily improved themselves into an experienced team capable of winning an All-Ireland.

The structural changes implemented with Conlon at centre-back and David Fitzgerald at midfield have worked perfectly. Wing-backs David McInerney and Diarmuid Ryan have repeatedly proven capable of matching Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

This year, they’ve added an attacking edge with match-winning scores from the half-back line, and now they measure up well to Limerick’s half-back line. Let’s call the battle in the middle third a draw, which takes us to where the match winner will come from.

Conor Cleary is back in action, which is a big boost if he’s okay. It might be a risk to start him but it’s one worth taking as Clare didn’t have a ready-made replacement and his absence would be felt just as much, if not more, than Seán Finn’s for Limerick.

The Cork match again showed that moving McInerney back was not a solution. Limerick, through Aaron Gillane, might target this area if they feel Cleary is any way vulnerable after what looked like a serious arm injury just three weeks ago.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin

Can Tony Kelly and Peter Duggan exert a greater influence than Aaron Gillane and Séamus Flanagan? Limerick have repeatedly refused to go with man-marking, instead trusting their systems and positions. It has worked – until this year’s championship.

If Clare again deploy Kelly in a free role as the second centre-forward, moving between the lines, he can prove the match-winner. Moving someone on to him once he’s found his flow will be too late.

If Limerick haven’t come up with a solution since their round-robin game, then Clare will be the winners today. Based on the form to date, let’s ask some key questions. Have Clare improved by a point from last year? Yes. Have Limerick regressed by a point? Yes. Perhaps it’ll be another draw, with Clare coming through in extra-time. We can only hope.

For the Leinster final, it’s a simpler equation. Galway must show up, deliver a 70-minute performance and win. Their year and their futures hinge on this match.

As the Dublin match unfolded, the Galway management team looked on in disbelief at the effort on the field.

That they rescued a draw was of limited value, as the same old questions that faced Henry Shefflin when he signed up resurfaced.

It seems the same players are being replaced by the same substitutes with the same results.

Despite winning five minor titles in the last 10 years, new players have been slow to break into the senior team.

It took Daithí Burke to break forward from centre-back and score a goal to wake them fully from their slumber.

Conor Whelan has led the forward line for years but now cuts a frustrated figure, regularly battling against two defenders inside the 21.

They did dismiss the other teams in Leinster with ease, but no one questions their ability to build a score when time and space are readily available.

Galway just cannot afford another Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny. Lose and they’re headed for the exit, and at some speed. In that scenario, it seems unlikely Henry’s management team would stay another year.

A new man would almost certainly have to start a Liam Cahill-type rebuild of the Galway unit, so a lot is riding on this for the Tribesmen.

The only upside is that they can produce the best and worst of themselves very quickly, and sometimes in the same match.

Things were so bad in the first 35 minutes the last day that it almost forces Galway to step up today.

Kilkenny have moved through the championship at their own pace and steadily got their best 15 on the field in their best positions.

The defensive juggling in the league didn’t work and they have returned to their best set-up. The lack of talk about the Cats and all the focus on Munster matches will have suited them.

Somewhere this week, they’ll collectively take it as an insult that few are actively talking about them for the All Ireland.

Galway will turn up and take the fight to Kilkenny. The proven match-winning forwards are on the Kilkenny side.

However, the loss of Adrian Mullen is significant.

Defensively, Galway have enough class and power to match the Kilkenny forwards. The question is whether can they score enough. When Galway entered Leinster, the expectation was that they’d start to regularly win the Leinster title.

In 15 years, three wins seems a meagre return, with the last coming in 2018.

The Galway team and management have had a few weeks to build themselves up.

They know displays like the shadow boxing in Nowlan Park and the challenge-match-like effort against Dublin will see them blown away today. While lacking logic, but out of a sense that Galway are due one of those performances they pull out of a hat right when we least expect it, I’ll give them the nod today.

