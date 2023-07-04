Lar Corbett: Can the challengers dethrone the champions?

Strategy against Tipp will suit Limerick’s strength

The four best teams in the country over the last two years again contest the All-Ireland semi-finals next Saturday and Sunday, with a single-weekend format that’s repeatedly proven a success in recent years. First up: Galway and Limerick.

Can the challengers dethrone the champions? It depends.

Kilkenny ran hard and direct past the Galway half-back line to score three relatively soft goals in the Leinster final, but Henry Shefflin and company successfully fixed the problem by deploying Cathal Mannion in a deeper role from the start against Tipperary.

This tied up the Tipp forwards and provided cover for the Galway full-back line, which has looked porous in previous games. As a result, Tipp forwards never got a clear run at the goals, with Galway dictating the flow of the game, even if the scoreboard did not always reflect this.

The problem for Galway? That same tactic plays to Limerick’s strength. Given a spare man at the back, Limerick are the best side in hurling at working the play short, breaking through the middle third and dominating games. Over the last three months, teams have pushed up and stopped Barry Nash and company at source. This has been successful for the first 60 minutes of matches, but Limerick have added the ability to come through, no matter the situation, in the last 10 minutes.

Galway have fallen behind against Dublin and Kilkenny so they have little choice but to go with a similar setup as they did against Tipp last Saturday, and try to stay in this game.

There is nothing wrong with their spirit or temperament. The Leinster final loss was down more to bad luck than any lack of bottle. Where they can and must improve, though, is in scoring efficiency. In the key games, Galway have been converting only half their chances. Some of the shooting from long range simply has to stop.

With Conor Whelan in the form of his life, feeding him possession is a much better option than firing recklessly at the posts from the half-back line. To win, Galway need to adjust their shooting zone and score close to 80 per cent of chances created. Their display in last year’s semi-final, coupled with Limerick’s ongoing high-wire act, their habit of leaving teams in games, will give the Tribesmen lots of hope that they can return to the final.

Conor Whelan is in great form

Limerick, on the other hand, won’t have spent too much time worrying about Galway. As champions, they’ll feel this is their stage, their time to perform. What has gone before won’t bother them too much as they are comfortable in their own skin, with a system that’s so often proven indomitable in Croke Park. They’ve had four weeks to get themselves right and recharge the legs.

If Cian Lynch is right, his return will make up for the likely loss of Declan Hannon. They will fancy Aaron Gillane and Séamus Flanagan to dominate Galway’s full-back line.

If Galway again go with Cathal Mannion in a deeper role to help strengthen their line and guard against goals, Limerick possess the players to run the ball up the field into scoring positions, racking up the points.

Clare showed how to beat Limerick in the round-robin and really left a Munster final behind them. Combined with Cork, Tipp and Waterford all having good chances to do the same, there remains niggling doubts about the champions’ form. That said, Limerick are still standing and, lest we forget, they’re League and Munster champions.

To beat Limerick, you need a team with a clearcut plan for the last 10 minutes because the arrival of Adam English and Cathal O’Neill provides Limerick with new weapons down the straight.

Galway do have Tom Monaghan, Jason Flynn and Liam Collins to come into the forward line but to win, Galway need to tie the game up in the early stages, protect their full-back line and stop hitting Hail Mary efforts from long range. From there, they’ll need to trust their bench to finish the job.

All these eventualities are possible but, overall, too many things have to go right for Galway to win. Limerick, on the other hand, just have to be themselves. It’s why I expect the champions to march right back into the All-Ireland final.

Note: Dublin rivals Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers paid tribute to the late Christy Dignam in their recent derby game, with Bohs wearing a fund-raising jersey with Aslan’s logo on the front and Dignam’s name on the back. Proceeds from the shirt sales and a collection went towards St Francis Hospice. Bohs’ main shirt sponsor, Des Kelly, handed over the shirt space to the Aslan logo for the night, with no issue.

When the Dillon Quirke foundation, with the support of both Tipperary and Limerick players, management and supporters proposed a similar initiative to raise funds to allow heart screening for all young GAA players, head office said no. There is no real explanation for how the decision was reached in Croke Park, but the difference in approaches is stark. It doesn’t reflect well.

