Lar Corbett: Big match verdict ahead of Cork’s showdown with Waterford

Improved team primed to start solving the riddle

15 May 2022; Jack Prendergast of Waterford in action against Ciarán Joyce, 6, and Sean O’Donoghue of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Waterford and Cork at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

22 April 2023; Evan Niland of Galway during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Galway and Wexford at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

11 March 2023; Tadhg de Búrca of Waterford in action against Mark Kehoe of Tipperary during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Tipperary and Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

22 April 2023; Galway manager Henry Shefflin during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Galway and Wexford at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

15 May 2022; Jack Prendergast of Waterford in action against Ciarán Joyce, 6, and Sean O’Donoghue of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4 match between Waterford and Cork at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

26 February 2023; Eoin Downey, left, collides with teammate Tommy O'Connell of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match between Cork and Westmeath at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

When Winston Churchill uttered those words, he wasn’t talking about the Cork hurlers from 2007 to 2023, but he might as well have been.

By now, they should be the team coming to challenge Limerick, but the neighbouring counties remain oceans apart. Why?

For years, it was the lack of under-age talent coming through. Cork comprehensively fixed that, and they’re now consistently at the top of under-age competition, with a wide spread of talented young players from lots of clubs.

The centre of defence was long an issue but in Eoin Downey and Ciaran Joyce, they look to have finally fixed this. Pat Ryan and an excellent backroom team arrived to try to finally put the pieces of the jigsaw in the right places, and it’s still a work in progress.

Their fitness and conditioning looked to have stepped up through the round-robin stages of the league, providing enough evidence of steady progress. But then came a demoralising no-show in the league semi-final.

Of all the teams, Cork could have done with winning something to show they were ready to challenge for All Ireland honours.

So what to expect against Waterford on Sunday?

The Déise really got themselves up for the first round, using the five-week run-in to develop and execute a plan to take on Limerick. Despite a poor start, it largely worked. The long-range wides in the first half were forgiveable; the missed frees and wides in the last 15 minutes were not.

Waterford lost because, in the end, they didn’t all truly believe they could beat Limerick.

Whatever else Cork bring, it won’t be a lack of belief in themselves.

Waterford, having invested so much in getting up for that first round, will struggle to reach the same heights seven days later.

Cork at home, under new management, are now fitter and faster, having fixed many of their known problems. I’d expect them to show off the first steps in solving that riddle today and edge it.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin celebrates after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Cork at the FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Over at Nowlan Park, meanwhile, Henry Shefflin can look forward to a lower-key handshake this year, as Galway meet Kilkenny.

This is different to the Munster clashes as no matter what’s spoken in the dressing rooms, these sides seem certain to meet again in the Leinster final.

They’ll be Leinster’s top two, with Antrim, Dublin and Wexford some way behind in fighting for the third qualification spot. That being the case, both will put out their best men, trying to win, but knowing in the back of their heads it’s not do or die.

Tactically, they’ll hold back in certain positions and match-ups, giving themselves room to improve.

All of this will be unspoken and when both sides take the field, they’ll give it everything.

But that’s the big difference versus, for example, Clare and Waterford’s position in having to win this weekend. When people talk about the standard in Leinster versus Munster, that’s a key contrast.

Galway have relied on Conor Whelan to carry the fight up front for too long. The signs from last week that Evan Niland, Brian Concannon et al are ready to step up were positive, but Nowlan Park will provide a sterner test of willpower.

Last year, Galway lost the key matches against Kilkenny and Limerick in the last 15 minutes. This game will not answer that question, but they must not be outfought or out-muscled up front, whatever the result.

As the year progresses, Kilkenny will end up with similar personnel to last year’s best 15.

The major change is in their style of play. Like most teams, they now try to retain possession, going short and handpassing where necessary.

But of all the top-tier teams, it doesn’t come naturally to them and there seems to be split-second hesitation in some of their decision-making when in possession. It may take longer for this style to become accepted in Kilkenny. During the league, you could hear the impatience in the crowd as the ball went across the half-back line as they retained possession.

Galway would love to win in Kilkenny to show a hardening of their desire and willpower. For both sides, defeat is not terminal as the silverware and knockout tests are six weeks away.

Continued progress is the main measure.

I’m going with Galway today as they’ve been on the road with Henry for 12 months now, but either way, this will be the start and not the end of this story.

A final word on last week. There was a budget surplus of yellow and red cards, CCCC meetings, with Hawk-Eye running on Windows 3.11 in Thurles and handpassing committees formed – all an unnecessary sideshow.

Is there any committee meeting to help the desperately unlucky greatness personified by Tadhg de Búrca? The frequency of serious Achilles and knee injuries continues to increase across all levels, as Michael Duignan recently outlined.

Is there any committee taking meaningful steps to ensure other players avoid a similar fate?

Any feedback, good or bad, is most welcome. Reach me at Larcorbettsports.com