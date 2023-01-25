Kilmacud Crokes keep silent after Glen formally object to All-Ireland final outcome

Kilmacud Crokes were keeping their counsel today after the bombshell confirmation that Glen will be formally objecting to the outcome of last Sunday’s AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football final.

Kilmacud’s two-point victory over the Derry champions has been shrouded in controversy since footage emerged to confirm they had 16 active players on the pitch during the dying moments of the Croke Park decider.

The Watty Graham’s club had until 3.30pm today to formally lodge an objection with the Central Competitions Control Committee, and confirmation that they will do so has now been widely reported in the wake of a club meeting last night and also a meeting of players and management.

Independent.ie could not make contact earlier today with either Kilmacud senior football manager Robbie Brennan, the club’s football chairman or secretary. However, a Crokes spokesperson did confirm that they will not be making any comment “in the short term” until after the CCCC meet to consider the case.

It has been widely speculated that, in the event of a Glen objection, the CCCC’s most likely course of action would be to order a replay. However, this is not the only potential punishment covered under Rule 6.44 of the Official Guide, with other options including forfeiture of the game or the imposition of a fine.

Sunday’s final was heading to a nervy conclusion when Kilmacud made two late substitutions, but starting forwards Dara Mullin and Paul Mannion were still on the field when Danny Tallon took a late '45'. In mitigation, Mannion had almost reached the touchline and was making no impact, whereas Mullin was defending their goal-line.

Having sought clarification on Monday, Watty Graham’s were told that without an official objection, the GAA would not review the matter. The club issued a short statement stressing how "extremely disappointing" it was that they had been "placed in this position."

Now, with that objection materialising, all eyes will be on the CCCC – and also on Kilmacud.

The Belfast Telegraph today reported that a mood was “growing within the Kilmacud ranks that if they are asked to replay the game, they would refuse and instead have the Cup awarded to the Derry club.”

However, as of this morning, the Dublin champions were maintaining a veil of silence.