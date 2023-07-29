Kerry transformed into a sea of green and gold All-Ireland fever takes grip

It’s been 38 years since Kerry beat Dublin in an All-Ireland final

The All-Ireland Football final between Kerry and Dublin is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 30th at Croke Park, Dublin. Kerry fans are getting set for the Big Game in Croker Next Sunday as St Pats GAA Club in Blennerville held a jersey day this week as they get all set for the All Ireland . Pictured on the day : The Sheehy family Michael , Éanna and Roaslie .

The All-Ireland Football final between Kerry and Dublin is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 30th at Croke Park, Dublin. Kerry fans are getting set for the Big Game in Croker Next Sunday as St Pats GAA Club in Blennerville held a jersey day this week as they get all set for the All Ireland . Pictured on the day :

l-r: Chloe McMahon with Jane and Susie Brosnan from Killarney showing their support for the Kerry team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mulvanny family: Fergal from Dublin with his wife Marcella from Templenoe and children Cara and Davin showing their true colours for All-Ireland final between Kerry and Dublin on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Sisters Lauren and Vivienne Kavanagh from Killarney cheering on Kerry when the BBC cameras were in-situ on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Cara and Davin Mulvanny showing their true colours for All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final between Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday, 30th July.Photo by Tatyana McGough

Eileen and Billy Mahony from Kenmare showing their support for the Kerry team ahead All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final between Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

St Patrick’s GAA Club in Tralee, Co Kerry held a jersey day this week ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final between Kerry and Dublin. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Sandwiches and flasks will soon be packed away in car boots as Kerry supporters prepare for the trip to Croke Park on Sunday.

Gelic football’s two most successful counties also share the sport’s greatest rivalry. It’s been 38 years since Kerry beat Dublin in an All-Ireland final, and though they have had plenty of wins over the Sky Blues in the intervening years, the final hoodoo is one the county is keen to put right. It’s another subplot in an intriguing fixture.

One man praying for a Kerry win is the son and namesake of one of the Kingdom’s greatest-ever players. In 1978, Mikey Sheehy Sr scored one of the most famous goals in the history of Gaelic football. It came in that year’s All-Ireland final against Dublin when Kerry halted Dublin’s three-in-a-row bid. ​

Mikey Sheehy Jr is too young to remember his dad’s playing days, but he does recall the excitement in the house leading up to All-Ireland finals.

“I can still remember the buzz and the build-up of the week of the game,” he said. “People calling, the well wishers.”

Mikey Jr – a county councillor and former mayor of Tralee – will travel to Croke Park on Sunday with his wife and three daughters.

“I have three stone-mad GAA girls in my house now, and the excitement is like any household in the Kingdom this week,” he said.

Kerry has been transformed into a sea of green and gold. However, if you look hard enough, some pockets of blue are detectable.

Cara and Davin Mulvanny showing their true colours for All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final between Kerry and Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday, 30th July.Photo by Tatyana McGough

One such pocket is the home of Marcella and Fergal Mulvanny in Templenoe. Marcella is originally from the parish while Fergal is from Dublin.

Their children, Cara and Davin, are sporting half-and-half jerseys. However, as Kerry is their home, they are leaning toward the green and gold.

“There is great excitement. The children are trying to figure out who to support but definitely leaning towards Kerry with the atmosphere here at the moment,” said Ms Mulvanny.

Jersey sales have been high, says Brian Hennebery of Hennebery’s Sports in Tralee.

“Sales have been very good this year – as good as every other. Kerry v Dublin always generates a bit of excitement,” he said.

Sisters Lauren and Vivienne Kavanagh from Killarney cheering on Kerry when the BBC cameras were in-situ on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

A special retro jersey, worn by the Kerry teams of 1984 and 1985, is in stock.

​In south Kerry, pre-match nerves are heightened as several players on the Kerry panel come from that side of the county. Neighbouring clubs Templenoe and Kenmare boast five in total, while Kilgarvan has its first-ever Kerry player, Donal O’Sullivan.

“The whole parish is geared up for it,” said chairman of Templenoe GAA club, Tómas Crowley.

l-r: Chloe McMahon with Jane and Susie Brosnan from Killarney showing their support for the Kerry team ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Like many others, he can’t call a winner. “Even betting people are not showing their hands. It is going to be tight, but it is the final everyone wants.”

Mr Crowley said tickets for the big match are “like gold dust”. “I am getting calls and emails all week. You’d think I had 100 in my back pocket,” he added.

Over at Dr Crokes in Killarney, BBC cameras arrived during the week to film ahead of their broadcasting of the final.

Up to now, the biggest game of the year was screened solely on BBC Northern Ireland, but Sunday’s game will be aired across several platforms to many millions.

“There is great excitement, we are proud of our four players. They are role models,” said Dr Crokes chairman Matt O’Neill.