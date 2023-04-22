Kerry in Tipp top shape to defend Munster SFC title after semi-final win

Kerry 0-25 Tipperary 0-5

22 April 2023; Paudie Clifford of Kerry is tackled by Willie Eviston and Kevin Fahey of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kerry and Tipperary at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry are up and running. Nothing flashy or showy or ever risking drawing too much attention to themselves, but more than enough to cruise past Tipperary and into this year’s Munster final.

This was one of those tick-the-box provincial games they tend to win on muscle memory. Tipperary came to Killarney and tried all they could to keep it tight as they could for as long as they could.

They got about 25 minutes out of it.

By then, they were only four back and firmly in the game but by half-time, they were ten down and bound for the Tailteann Cup.

All the Kerry forwards had scored at that point. At times, it felt as though they were calibrating their shooting for bigger days rather than trying to build a score.

A harmless enough sort of evening, then. A grey sky hung over Fitzgerald Stadium and nothing about the evening felt like summer or the start of the championship.

For Kerry, the real stuff won’t start until the All-Ireland series. For Kerry, this was nothing more substantial than an aperitif.

There were 6,930 people in Fitzgerald Stadium and it's unlikely that many felt any change in their heart rate. As predicted outcomes go, this one was as close to certain as they get.

A third provincial title in a row seems inevitable now.

With Cork out of the picture already and a shiny new round robin stage in the All-Ireland SFC, Munster has lost whatever lustre it might normally retain.

Even in a good year, Tipperary struggle for air in Killarney. This year, without Michael Quinlivan or Conor Sweeney – and having already been relegated to Division 4 of the League – hasn’t been a good year.

Kerry, meanwhile, skated through the League without making much noise.

It was a classic in the genre of spring campaigns for defending All-Ireland champions.

When Jack O’Connor named 13 of last year’s All-Ireland final team last week, it felt as though Kerry had locked into championship mode.

Paul Geaney started for Kerry for the first time since last year’s All-Ireland. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch and Stephen O’Brien saw their first action of the season from the bench.

Here, they were forced to play the game on Tipperary’s terms for most of the first half.

Wisely, the visitors kept a deep, heavily-populated defensive unit inside their own half.

They played with a rotating one-man inside line, but without ever making much of the direct ball they routinely aimed at him.

Kerry, of course, are well used to these conservationist policies. Much as they might have preferred different terms of engagement, they did the needful here and simply played Tipperary at their own game.

Kerry’s 0-12 half-time total came from nine different players. Tony Brosnan’s missed penalty – or Michael O’Reilly save, to be more accurate – was barely a footnote.

By then, the only Tipp players to score were their wing-backs.

In the end, Kerry had 11 different scorers. Tony Brosnan hit 0-5. David Clifford hit only two frees and was outscored by Kerry’s marauding corner-back, Tom O’Sullivan.

On a day when none of Tipperary’s forwards scored from play, Kerry didn’t need any more illumination than that from their shining light.

Scorers - Kerry: S O’Shea 0-7, (5f), T Brosnan 0-5, T O’Sullivan 0-3, D Clifford (2f), P Geaney 0-2 (2m) 0-2 each, J Foley, D O’Connor, D Moynihan, P Clifford, K Spillane, R Murphy 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Kennedy 0-2 (1f, 1 ‘45), K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, S Quirke (m) 0-1 each.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, P Geaney. Subs: B Ó Beaglaíoch for Murphy (55), BD O’Sullivan for Barry (55), K Spillane for Geaney (55), S O’Brien for P Clifford (58), R Murphy for Moynihan (59).

Tipperary: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell, J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C Kennedy, C O’Shaughnessy; M Russell, J Kennedy; E Moloney, T Doyle, K Ryan; S O’Brien, S Quirke, C Deely. Subs: L Boland for Fahey (55), M O’Shea for Doyle (58), M Kehoe for Eviston (64), D Leahy for O’Brien (64), Conal Kennedy for Quirke (66).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)