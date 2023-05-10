Kerry GAA stars Paudie and David Clifford pay tribute to beloved mother at funeral

"We are so happy you are our Mom. We want to thank you for everything you did for us. I can't believe we won't ever see you smile again. Thank you, Mom”

The mother of two Kerry GAA stars was laid to rest in her native county yesterday.

Ellen Clifford – mother of David, Paudie and Shelly Clifford – has been described as a ‘strong, resilient' woman who always put others first and was the centre of her family's life.

In a poignant and moving tribute at her funeral Mass, her son, Paudie, said that Ellen was a wonderful mother who did everything for him, David, Shelly and their dad, Dermot.

"We are so happy you are our Mom. We want to thank you for everything you did for us. I can't believe we won't ever see you smile again. Thank you, Mom,” the Kerry senior footballer said.

The funeral mass of the well-known Kerry woman, who lost her battle with cancer on Saturday last, took place at the Prince of Peace Church in Fossa on Tuesday afternoon and was concelebrated by Fr Tom Looney and six other clerics.

Outside the door was a guard of honour for a woman who was widely known in GAA circles.

These included key figures in Kerry and further afield, including current GAA president Larry McCarthy and incoming GAA president Jarlath Burns; former Kerry GAA chairman and Munster Council representative Tim Murphy; and Kerry GAA chairman Patrick O’Sullivan.

Kerry players also lined up as a mark of respect along with representatives from her clubs, Fossa and Ballymacelligott.

The funeral of the late Ellen Clifford. Photo by Tatyana Mcgough

Former Kerry GAA star Paul Galvin was also in attendance at the funeral along with journalist and publican Billy Keane and renowned former player and manager Mick O’Dwyer.

Ellen is formerly of Ballymacpierce, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott, but lived thereafter in the parish of Fossa.

Paudie said his mom came from a large family in Ballymacelligott – she was the third child in a family of 11 and had a close relationship with all her brothers and sisters. She had a special bond with her dad, Pat and her brother, Pat, whom she visited just last Sunday.

Paudie said his mother, like all GAA mothers, played a crucial role and she supported them throughout his and David’s careers to date, not least by responding to their dietary needs.

"We are the plainest of plain eaters, so that is spaghetti with no vegetables, curry with no vegetables, and even if she wanted it herself, she made it for us,” he said.

He said she would always tell them, before they went to games, “No fighting and stay on the pitch”. He added that the whole family has great memories of going to games, long before they even played.

The funeral of the late Ellen Clifford. Photo by Tatyana Mcgough

Ellen had a strong passion for GAA, not least her own club, Ballymacelligott, and later Fossa GAA club. One of her final games brought her to see Fossa and Renard, even though neither of her sons were playing.

"She was committed to all things GAA, and I can't imagine playing for Fossa and not having her there at every single game,” said Paudie.

He said while she will be missed in GAA circles, she will leave an even greater void at the centre of their family.

"She did everything for us. We are not good at cooking and taking the gear out of our bags, we will have to do that ourselves now,” Paudie said.

He said their mom had a close bond with their sister, Shelly, and she would often eavesdrop on her telling stories of nights out.

Paudie also thanked their family, friends and neighbours and the medical teams for all their support as Ellen fought her illness over the past five years. His thanks was reiterated by his father, Dermot, who also spoke and said the prayers of the community helped ensure that Ellen got to spend six weeks at home.

He also praised David, Paudie and Shelly for all they did for their mother, and he said the decision by Paudie and David to play in the Munster final on Sunday was “the greatest tribute to their mother".

He also thanked the GAA family for rallying around them and for the way they treated Paudie and David on Sunday.

Symbols of Ellen's life were brought to the altar at her Mass. These included GAA jerseys, again showing her passion for the game, her clubs, and her county. She was, in fact, one of the earliest members of the Kerry Supporters’ Club, travelling to games long before her sons played.

A presentation from the Irish Blood Bank was also brought to the altar. This presentation marked 100 blood donations and demonstrated “her kindness and generosity of spirit”.

Holy water was also brought from Tubrid Well in Millstreet to represent her strong faith. It was a place she loved to spend time in for quiet reflection.

The final symbols were family photos, that of her own siblings and one of her own family, including her grandson, Ogie, whom she absolutely adored.