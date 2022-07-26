Kerry GAA star David Clifford poses for rare photo with son at Croke Park

David was a key player in the historic game as Kerry beat Galway by four points to claim the All-Ireland winning title.

The Man of the Match joined his girlfriend Shauna O'Connor and their one-year-old son Óigí after the Kingdom lifted the Sam Maguire for the first time in eight years at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon.

David was a key player in the historic game as Kerry beat Galway by four points to claim the All-Ireland winning title.

The 23-year-old was photographed with Shauna and Óigí for a sweet family picture in GAA HQ after the final.

Joining David in GAA HQ was his brother and teammate, Paudie Clifford, who hopped in the family photo.

Shauna wore green for the occasion and beamed besides she posed beside David, who proudly held up his son as he donned a matching Kerry kit.

After the presentation in the Hogan Stand, David brought Óigí around the stadium before placing him inside the Sam Maguire cup.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game after the win, David said: “It’s very hard to put it into words. I think it’s very obvious it’s something I’ve dreamt of all my life.

"I was always confident we would get over the line even though last year it didn’t work out for us.

"It was unbelievable to hear the crowd getting behind us in the second half."

David and Shauna welcomed their first child together last summer, just days after Kerry were defeated by Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

He told RSVP Magazine: "Becoming a father was a welcome distraction and it helped me to take my mind off football a small bit. It wasn’t hard to focus at all and if anything, the arrival of Óigí made me more focused because I was playing for someone else and not just myself."