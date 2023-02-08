Kerry GAA legend Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper and wife Céitilís welcome new baby boy

The 'Gooch' tied the knot with Céitlís, who works as a primary school teacher, in Dingle's Skellig Hotel in December 2021

The legendary Kerry GAA player Colm Cooper and his wife Céitilís have welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

Colm and Céitlís who have been married for a little over a year have named the new arrival Conall.

Following Conall's birth, numerous congratulatory messages have been pouring in on social media

Castleislands Desmond GAA said: "Congratulations to Céitílís & Colm Cooper on the birth of baby Conall from all in Castleisland Desmond’s GAA Club."

Adam Moynihan, the host of The Kerry Football Podcast was one of the first to wish the couple a huge congratulations.

"Congratulations to Colm Cooper and his wife Céitílís on the birth of their son, Conall," the sports reporter wrote.

Colm and Céitlís, who works as a primary school teacher, have been together for years

Meanwhile, East Kerry GAA tweeted: "Congratulations to Ceítilís and Colm Cooper on the birth of baby Conall".

Dr Crokes, with whom 'Gooch' won one All-Ireland, five Munster, and seven Kerry club titles, said: "Congratulations to Céitílís and Colm Cooper on the birth of baby Conall."

The football star, known as the 'Gooch' tied the knot with Céitlís, who works as a primary school teacher, surrounded by family and friends in a lavish ceremony in Dingle's Skellig Hotel in December 2021.

Céitilís has been with Cooper for most of his Gaelic football career.

The happy couple announced their engagement in November 2020, much to the delight of their loved ones,

Cooper won five Sam Maguires and nine Munster football titles with the Kingdom, in addition to right All-Stars throughout an extraordinary career.