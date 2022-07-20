Kerry boss Jack O’Connor slams social media abuse of inter-county managers

Jack O’Connor admits that social media and himself are “not great bedfellows” but the Kerry football boss still cannot fathom the abuse which inter-county managers are being subjected to online.

O’Connor has generally avoided the eye of the social media storm this season with Kerry securing league and Munster honours ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final duel with Galway, but he feels that the vitriol being thrown around in the GAA is “just not something that’s acceptable”.

“That kind of stuff doesn’t bother me, but I don’t put myself in the way of it. I wouldn’t be on social media, but you’d know what’s going on like, people would tell you and your family would tell you,” O’Connor said.

“We are lucky enough that there isn’t too much flak coming our way this year, but in the context of the demands of inter-county management, it’s very unfair to give inter-county managers flak. You look at what Andy McEntee (former Meath football manager) had to put up with.

“As a fellow inter-county manager, you really would feel for people like that.

They are putting monumental effort into it and personal sacrifice, so maybe the people that are dishing out the abuse don’t understand that, but it’s just not something that’s acceptable,” O’Connor said.