Kerry boss Jack O’Connor gives update on David Clifford injury ahead of Mayo clash

David Clifford is in line to be fit for clash against Mayo

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor says talisman David Clifford “should be OK” to play in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final clash against Mayo in Croke Park.

The three-time All-Star missed Kerry’s Munster final victory over Limerick four weeks ago with a calf injury but O’Connor’s refusal to be specific on the injuries in the Kerry camp will do little to douse the rumours that the Fossa man is a fitness doubt.

The Kingdom boss confirmed at a press briefing last evening that there are no injury doubts hanging over Clifford and that he has trained with the panel since the Munster final win over Limerick.

“He’s trained since the Munster final, so he should be OK,” replied O’Connor when asked about Clifford’s availability this weekend.

In his post-match interview after the Kingdom’s Munster final triumph, O’Connor confirmed that Clifford had picked up a slight knock against Cork but was optimistic that it wasn’t serious

O’Connor did confirm that corner-back Dylan Casey, who came on in the Munster decider, is out for the rest of Kerry’s involvement in the championship because of an ankle injury he sustained late on against Limerick.

“He is gone for a couple of months, he has had an operation on his ankle,” O’Connor explained.

“We have a couple of other bits and pieces of muscle or soft tissue injuries, but at this stage I don’t want to go into detail because we’ll see as the week goes on, we have two more training sessions left this week to see if they’ll come through.”

However, the Kerry manager did confirm that recently injured duo Dara Moynihan and Dan O’Donoghue “are training away with squad” and are expected to be considered for the match-day panel this Sunday.