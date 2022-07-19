John Kiely proud of Limerick’s ‘fight’ and calls for return of ‘maor foirne’ role

There are plenty of aspects of the GAA which John Kiely gets his teeth stuck into the morning after landing a famous All-Ireland SHC three-in-a-row, but the “fight” shown by his Limerick charges throughout a challenging season is the only starting point in his mind.

“We just felt like every day we had to get the gloves on and fight and I’m just really proud of the way the lads kept on fighting. Cian (Lynch) last Sunday, Friday night Kyle (Hayes) and David Reidy went down with significant injuries.

“These are blows that for some groups they can be fatal in the way they affect everybody.

“Our boys have tremendous resilience built up over time, particularly this year. They just seemed to roll with the punches and keep going and keep coming back for more,” Kiely said.

That’s “the most satisfying part” of their hat-trick in Kiely’s view, while the demands of “being on the road all the time” during the first split season between inter-county and club left the Treaty boss with “mixed” feelings about it.

“At times it was rushed and yet we had four weeks off between the Munster final and the semi-final. I don’t think it’s quite right yet, it’s not far off it, a little tweak here and there. They have to bring more value back into the league.

“It’s been devalued and that’s a very retrograde step. I’m worried for hurling in counties where they finished early and how they are going to sustain hurling in their clubs and with county players until they come back again in January.

“What’s going to be there for them because in some counties they’re playing their championships early and there won’t be hurling played for five months in those counties. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”

Kiely also feels that U-17 and U-20 grades need to be looked at by Croke Park chiefs as he reckons that they are both “too young” and this is something which he is “very concerned” about, while he hopes the GAA also consider other changes, particularly around the return of the maor foirne role.

“It’s illogical that you can have 30 players on a pitch with 82,000 people there, the biggest sporting spectacle of our country, our culture, and we can’t communicate with the players. Lord God almighty, it just defies all logic,” the four-time All-Ireland-winning manager said.

“The rules committee need to wake up and listen to the people and read the room here. The room is saying, ‘Lads, ye are not exactly getting the temperature right here. Ye need to move with the times’.

“And this has been a very retrograde step in my view and you have a lot of nonsense going on because of it. Give us four incursions in a half, that’s it. We’re done. That takes out all of the nonsense. You drop your ticket at the sideline as you’re going in.

“You know you’ve only got four or five incursions, whatever it is, and you drop your ticket at the sideline as you’re going in. And off you go.

“And you use your five as best you can. If you’re deemed to be doing something unsportsmanlike, like standing in space, you get your yellow card or red card and go to the stand. You lose all your other visits. It can be done. We just need to get smart.”