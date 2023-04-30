Joe Brolly: The passion is gone as GAA is becoming a national embarrassment

As Éamonn Fitzmaurice was droning on, a friend of mine texted, “F**k me Brolly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fitzmaurice started into a decade of the rosary.”

The myth is that Gaelic football analysis is now more in-depth than it has ever been. The truth is that it has never been more empty. False politeness. Q&As off the shelf, with everyone saying the same things. Cliches instead of thoughts. Bland statements of the obvious.

I watched RTÉ’s live championship coverage last Sunday and that was when it struck me that football analysis is now entirely superficial. No passion. No sense of the great traditions of our games. No sense of glory. No feel for the bigger picture. No anger. No entertainment. False discussions that bear no resemblance to the reality of how we discuss football. It is a sham.

Laughter is forced and cued by unfunny remarks, Joanne Cantwell’s facial expression telling the pundits when it is time to giggle. Like laughing at the bishop’s jokes.

There is a time to laugh, there is a time for serious expressions. The upshot is a complete lack of originality, as though they were following a (very dull) script.

As Éamonn Fitzmaurice was droning on, a friend of mine texted, “F**k me Brolly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fitzmaurice started into a decade of the rosary.” It has, in truth, become rather priestly, the RTÉ coverage resembling nothing so much as a good long mass.

Joanne asks stock questions, and appears to me to feign interest in the answers. The pundits answer safely, resorting to the well known book, ‘Nutshells for GAA Punditry’. It is all very weird and unnatural.

Lee Keegan, who is (outside of punditry) a charismatic and fascinating character, picked Roscommon’s Ciaráin Murtagh as the man of the match.

Later that night, when the general consensus was that Damien Comer should have been selected, Keegan tweeted this: ‘The MOTM today was selected at a certain stage in the second half. The two most prominently [sic] figures, Comer/Murtagh. Comer made a block and scored 4th point and in fact should have been selected for MOTM. Apologies Galway people, ye have a serious team.”

This, naturally, prompted me to worry about Keegan’s mental health. Firstly, publicly apologising for his man of the match selection. Worse, licking up to the Galway folk by saying, “Ye have a serious team.”

To be honest, I nearly vomited. Imagine me apologising to the nauseating Seán Cavanagh for not selecting him as MOTM. Or publicly tweeting that Tyrone have a great team. Imagine Philly McMahon apologising to Kerry people.

​Apart from the embarrassment this caused to Ciaráin Murtagh, who must feel like a right dick with that award sitting on his mantelpiece, it is a perfect snapshot of the falseness and eagerness to please/play safe that has infected the RTÉ studio, where everyone is looking over their shoulder.

By the time I was sacked, a lot had changed. There was no loyalty. No sense of integrity. No camaraderie. Colm O’Rourke and Pat Spillane soldiered on for a while, but I think they hated it as it was clear they were no longer wanted. Too opinionated. Too passionate. Too prone to say things they actually meant.

As we watched the fun distraction of talking about football being turned into a soulless chore, the glamorous brunette said, “They should bring back Pat. That place is like a morgue without him.”

People complained about Pat. They gave out about him and were enraged or delighted. His contributions made for a lively debate during tea break on Mondays. He came to clubs all over the country and got standing ovations. Drank pints, chatted with everyone, told great stories from the glory days and left us all feeling a bit better about life.

What is happening now in the public broadcaster’s studio is a dystopia. A dull travesty. If you took Wee Marty out of it, it would have all the atmosphere of the moon. It has become a national embarrassment. If Lee wants to apologise to anyone, he should apologise to the nation.