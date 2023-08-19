Jim McGuinness set to return as Donegal senior football manager

McGuinness set to take charge of Donegal for the 2024 season

Jim McGuinness is set to return as manager of the Donegal senior football team for a second time, according to reports.

The Glenties man managed the Tír Chonaill side between 2011 and 2014, winning three Ulster titles and the 2012 All-Ireland championship in the process – only the county’s second time winning the Sam Maguire Cup in their history.

Donegal have been on the lookout for a new manager since the resignation of their caretaker boss Aidan O’Rourke following their defeat to Tyrone in the preliminary quarter-final of the All-Ireland series in June.

While nine candidates are said to have their name in for the county job, it is being reported that McGuinness will take charge of Donegal for the 2024 season and the deal is set to be announced in the coming days, as first revealed by Independent.ie on Thursday.

A newly-appointed manager is to be ratified by the county committee at the monthly meeting which takes place on the first Monday of each month.

However, it is being claimed that the monthly county board meeting could be brought forward as early as next week to finalize the deal with the 50-year-old.

Last March the All-Ireland winning manager told the Irish Examiner GAA podcast that he was willing to join a managerial ticket when Donegal were looking to find a replacement for Declan Bonner in late 2022 alongside Rory Kavanagh and Karl Lacey.

However, Kavanagh withdrew that October while Lacey was still head of the Donegal GAA Academy at the time, although he would resign earlier this year.

McGuinness went onto say that he was willing to help the Donegal senior team in some capacity for the 2023 season but was eventually frozen out.

“I said I was available to do something with the team or help with the team. Rory (Kavanagh) and Karl (Lacey) were considering that situation, I was going to go along with them,” McGuinness said.

“Then when the Rory thing didn’t work out, they never came back to me. We never had another conversation. I had said to them I was happy and available. The door was closed in many respects on me.”

While still manager with Donegal in 2013, the former Sky Sports pundit began working as a performance consultant with Celtic FC in 2012.

He went onto coach at Beijing Sinbo Guoan until 2018 before taking the role as manager of Charlotte Independence in the United States.

Since returning home to Donegal, McGuinness was part of the backroom team at Derry City U-19s, who won the Enda McGuill Cup in 2021.