Jim McGuinness completes sensational return as Donegal manager

Colm McFadden and Neil McGee part of his backroom team

McGuinness will take charge of the senior team for a three-year term with the option of a fourth year, nine years after wrapping up his previous four-year term.

He will be assisted by two of Donegal's greatest players, both members of his 2012 All-Ireland-winning team, his brother-in-law Colm McFadden and full back Neil McGee. They will also be joined by the outgoing minor manager Luke Barrett.

His return will prompt much excitement in the county after a difficult year that saw them part company with manager Paddy Carr, slip to Division Two and then lose to Down in the Ulster Championship before making an improvement in the All-Ireland series under caretaker manager Aidan O'Rourke.

When he took charge in 2010, Donegal were also in Division Two but quickly made strides as he built a defensive platform that made them extremely difficult to break down, a template that has been used as a baseline for countless teams at inter-county and club level since.

Within two years they were back-to-back Ulster title winners and All-Ireland champions in 2012 with arguably their best success, over Dublin in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final, still ahead.

McGuinness brought his previous four-year term in charge to an end after the 2014 All-Ireland final defeat to Kerry.

By then he was already two years down the road of serving as a performance coach with Celtic FC's Academy and in the years that followed pursued his soccer coaching licences. He took up an assistant role in China with Beijing Sinobo Guoan and then moved to the US in 2019 to manage Charlotte Independence in the USL championship for six months before his three-year contract was brought to an end by the club.

Since then he has sought further opportunities and completed his UEFA Pro licence last year but the trouble Donegal have found themselves in and a desire to help put things right have clearly drawn him back in at this stage.

Earlier this year he indicated that he had been willing to help out last year when Donegal were seeking to put new management in place.