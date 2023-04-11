Jason Sherlock ‘delighted' that Lee Chin’s teammates confronted racist abuse at GAA match

A video of the incident is being shared online, with the man’s offensive remarks labelled “sickening” by fellow GAA fans.

Former All-Ireland winner Jason Sherlock has said that receiving racist abuse as a GAA player is “isolating and embarrassing”.

He was speaking after Wexford hurler Lee Chin, whose father hails from Malaysia, was targeted by a spectator at a charity match over the weekend.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Jason Sherlock weighed in on the incident as he recalled how he experienced similar abuse when he played for the Dublin county team between 1995 and 2010.

Wexford star Lee Chin. Photo: Sportsfile

The 47-year-old commended Chin’s teammates for confronting the man who shouted the racial slur.

“When I played, no one knew what was right or wrong. Sometimes it was done because people wanted a competitive edge, other times it was people wanting to be popular and funny. It did leave a mark and scars,” he said.

“But these players knew that this was wrong and out of order. I was delighted to see that.

“The encouraging thing in the video for me was that straight away, Lee’s teammates knew that this was wrong.

“I hope Lee was reassured by the response from the players, that they were there to support him and understood that this was wrong”.

He said that being subjected to racist abuse in sport is a “horrible experience” that few people in Ireland endure.

“Lee will know, and I hope he knows, that he’s not the one with the problem in this situation. But at the same time, it’s a horrible experience to go through that the majority of people in Ireland don't have to go through.

“It is quite isolating; it is quite embarrassing and it’s very tough for Lee to have to experience this. No one should have to experience racist abuse.

“My thoughts are with Lee and his family. Ultimately when you’re the recipient of racist abuse, the impact it has on your family and friends around you is important.

Sherlock said that sporting organisations have a responsibility to ensure that they create a safe environment for players and supporters with a zero-tolerance approach to racism.

“There’s always going to be people that are ill-informed and don’t understand the impact of their actions.

“This is something that can become an issue if we don’t challenge people’s thoughts because at the end of the day, a lot of it comes from people being uninformed.

“There’s an onus on all sports associations to ensure that we don’t tolerate this, that we bring respect whether we’re watching or participating in sports.

“It’s about doing as much as it can to ensure that we educate and don’t tolerate the racist behaviour experienced in that video.”

Chairman of Wexford GAA Micheál Martin said that he was “disappointed” by the incident on Saturday and that a “full investigation is ongoing”.

"I’ve been liaising with the Chairman of Tipperary GAA and the Carrick Swans, who organised the event,” he said. “As far as we’re aware, the person involved is not a member of their club.

"Tipperary GAA have assured me that they have commenced a full investigation into this incident and we are going to work with them on this matter.

In a subsequent statement, Tipperary GAA stated that the person involved is “not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club”.

It continued that “Tipperary GAA wish to state quite clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in society.

"Tipperary GAA, along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA Club do not condone this type of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from the comments made.

"Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having it fully investigated.”