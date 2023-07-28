Jack McCaffrey named on strong Dublin bench for All-Ireland showdown with Kerry

Jack McCaffrey in action in the semi-final against Monaghan

Sean Bugler has returned to the Dublin squad for Sunday's All-Ireland football final with Kerry.

Bugler has been named in the 26-man squad named this morning after missing the semi-final win over Monaghan with a calf injury.

Prior to his injury he had been one of Dublin's most in form players and his return now is likely to see him feature at some stage.

Ciaran Kilkenny is included among the replacements but the expectation is that he will be in from the start by throw in.

Kilkenny has not started in either of Dublin's last two games against Mayo or Monaghan, an apparent tactical call by the Dublin management.

Otherwise the Dublin squad is along expected lines with Jack McCaffrey and Dean Rock held in reserve.

Dublin (SF v Kerry): S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, B Howard; P Small, P Mannion, N Scully; C Costello, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel. Subs: E Comerford, S Bugler, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S McMahon, J McCaffrey, R McGarry, C Murphy, D Newcombe, L O'Dell, D Rock