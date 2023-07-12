Inter-county female GAA players make a stand as row escalates

Social media ban in response to #UnitedForEquality campaign

The Antrim and Tipperary teams leave the pitch together wearing United for Equality tshirts before the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final match between Tipperary and Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Inter-county female GAA players are to boycott all media events organised by the Ladies GAA Football Association and the Camogie Association ahead of the closing stages of the All-Ireland championships.

In a short statement announcing the decision, the Gaelic Players Association said the decision was taken collectively on a call of squad representatives and team captains yesterday. It is a significant escalation of the GPA’s #UnitedForEquality campaign.

However, players will still be available for media interviews, but the GPA will organise the access. Details will be announced in the next 48 hours.

The All-Ireland senior camogie championship is down to the last four while the quarter finals of the senior women’s football championship take place this weekend.

The UnitedForEquality campaign is aimed at ensuring minimum standards of players welfare are guaranteed for the women ahead of the 2024 season.

The GPA want the GAA, LGFA and the Camogie association to come together and establish a player charter for female athletes for 2024. This would guarantee adequate medical, gym, nutrition, and travel expenses for next season.

The crux of the issue is who foots the bill for the increased allowances. The GPA want the GAA to do it, but the Croke Park authorities have remained silent on the issue.

There are ongoing talks between the GAA, the LGFA and the Camogie Association about a merger between the three organisations but there is no time frame on when these negotiations will conclude.

There is a wide disparity between the allowances received by male and female players.

Male inter-county players receive 70 cent per mile from the GAA but less than ten percent of their female counterparts are reimbursed for fuel costs. And the majority of those women receive less than 20 cent per mile.

During this season’s camogie and ladies football championships teams have been returning to the dressing rooms for approximately five minutes after the national anthem was played with the start of games delayed as a result. Players have worn t-shirts with the slogan #UNITEDFOREQUALITY’ during warm-ups.

The 68 captains of male inter-county teams issued a statement last week expressing their ‘full support for our female colleagues’ in their ongoing fight for minimum standards of player welfare ahead of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, the GAA Has denied a claim by Tom Parsons chief executive of the GPA and the Association intervened last weekend to stop the teams competing in the Liam MacCarthy hurling semi-finals from displaying a banner in support of their female colleagues.