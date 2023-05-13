In profile: The story behind Rory Gallagher as he steps out of spotlight

Confirmation came on Friday evening that Gallagher has “stepped back” as Derry boss

Rory Gallagher has charted one of the most distinctive GAA careers of modern times. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Rory Gallagher ahead of the Derry-Monaghan clash at Healy Park, Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Rory Gallagher, who stepped back from his role as Derry senior football manager at the end of a week in which he faced domestic abuse allegations, has charted one of the most unusual GAA careers of modern times.

One of Gaelic football’s highest-profile managers, last year he became the first man to manage three different counties to an Ulster final, plotting Derry’s first provincial success since 1998.

As a player, he lined out for four different clubs in four different counties. He also represented two at senior inter-county level – his native Fermanagh, as well as Cavan.

This decision is born out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil

In the GAA, where members tend to stay with a single club and almost always one county for life, Gallagher’s broad journey runs contrary to norms.

He would have expected to find himself on the back pages this week ahead of tomorrow’s Ulster final, but the “ongoing turmoil” in his family life moved him to the front.

With match day approaching, the controversy was only growing bigger, and he took the decision to step back from his role with Derry. Ciaran Meenagh, Gallagher’s number two, has taken over management of the team.

Earlier this week, Gallagher’s wife Nicola, from whom he is separated, made what he acknowledged were “very serious allegations”. These included that she has been a victim of domestic abuse over the course of two decades, citing the abuse as the reason she “developed a problem with alcohol”.

She claimed the abuse began when she was 18, saying: “I forgave that man and I married him.” Their marriage broke up four years ago.

The social media post quickly went viral, and on Thursday Gallagher issued a response through a solicitor.

“Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time,” he said, adding that the allegations “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

The Irish Independent established that Gallagher was arrested as part of a PSNI investigation. The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland decided there was insufficient evidence to bring charges. Gardaí are also aware of the Gallagher case, but have not received a formal complaint.

As the claims and denials played out in the media, the Derry team quietly continued to prepare for a sell-out game against Armagh before last night’s announcement, via official county board channels, that Gallagher was “stepping back” from his role.

Rory Gallagher, of Fermanagh, in action against Kerry in July 2022. Photo: Aoife Rice /Sportsfile

“I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“This decision is born out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

Last year’s Ulster title capped a sharp rise for the county under Gallagher. In 2019, when he was appointed, the county were languishing in Division 4, the basement of the National Football League.

Following three swift promotions in four years, they have returned to Division 1 and claimed an Ulster title.

Gallagher shot to initial prominence as a Gaelic footballer of obvious potential at St Michael’s of Enniskillen, with whom he won two Corn na nÓg titles.

He was a prodigious soccer player too, attracting interest from Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers. Gallagher played for a short spell in the Irish League for Portadown.

It was with Donegal that he made his name in coaching, working with Jim McGuinness as they claimed an All-Ireland title in 2012, only the second in the county’s history and their first in 20 years.

They fell out in 2013 and Gallagher left the set-up. He later explained that “there was a few disagreements about players”.

This week, Ulster GAA issued a statement ahead of tomorrow’s match, urging supporters to be “respectful of everyone” in Clones, but Gallagher’s presence on the sidelines had the potential to eclipse what is traditionally one of the biggest days in the football calendar.

Instead, he took the decision to relinquish his role less than 48 hours before the biggest game of Derry’s season so far.